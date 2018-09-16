Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup Live Score: Hasan Ali Strikes For Pakistan, Hong Kong Lose 3 Wickets

Two-time Asia Cup champions, Pakistan will begin their 2018 campaign against minnows Hong Kong. The second match of Asia Cup 2018 will be a perfect platform for Pakistan to put down a marker and make a strong statement. Pakistan last won the Asia Cup in 2012 when the tournament was held in Bangladesh but this time around they will be hopeful of winning the title with the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Pakistan have been hosting most of their international matches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah since the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team. Meanwhile, Hong Kong will be making their second appearance in the continental event after being part of the 2004 edition. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

(Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

Hong Kong will be hoping to prove to others that they are not there just to make up the numbers. Hong Kong are in Group A along with Pakistan and India and made this year's Asia Cup by beating UAE in the final of the qualifying tournament. Before the tournament begun, ICC awarded ODI status to all the Asia Cup matches. That announcement meant that all the matches involving the Hong Kong cricket team - the only team in the tournament without ODI status - will be classified as ODIs. Hong Kong, after playing Pakistan, will face India on September 18.

Live Updates Between Pakistan vs Hong Kong 2nd ODI, 2018 Asia Cup, straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium

18:12 IST: Drinks break! 15 overs are up and Hong Kong batsmen are struggling at the moment against the Pakistan pace attack. They have 42 runs on the board for the loss of three wickets.

18:04 IST: OUT! Christopher Carter departs for 2 runs. Hasan Ali gets his first wicket of the match. Trying to go over the top of the infield, Carter only manages to hit the ball into the hands of Imam-ul-Haq at covers. Hong Kong are in trouble now with three wickets down. Hong Kong 39-3 after 13.2 overs.

18:01 IST: Another tight over from Faheem Ashraf comes to an end. Just one run from it. Both Babar Hayat and Christopher Carter are pretty watchful at the moment after the losing both the openers. Run rate for Hong Kong at the moment is 2.96. Hong Kong 38-2 after 13 overs.

17:55 IST: Another bowling change for Pakistan! Hasan Ali comes to replace Usman Khan.

17:50 IST: 10 overs are up and Hong Kong have 32 runs on the board for the loss of two wickets. Both their openers are back in the hut after the first power-play.

17:40 IST: OUT! Faheem Ashraf strikes in his first over. Anshuman Rath's stay at the centre comes to an end. Anshuman (19) was looking to guide the ball to the third man. Manages only an edge. Sarfraz Ahmed takes a simple catch behind the stumps. Both Hong Kong openers are back in the pavilion now. Hong Kong 32-2 after 8.5 overs.

17:38 IST: Bowling change for Pakistan! Faheem Ashraf comes in to replace Mohammed Amir.

17:37 IST: FOUR! Anshuman cuts and cuts it really hard. What a strike that was from the skipper. Anshuman is looking confident now. The ball was wide outside the off stump from Usman and Anshuman gives everything on it. The ball was in the air but was brilliantly placed. Hong Kong 27-1 after 7.5 overs.

17:26 IST: FOUR! Hong Kong skipper Anshuman Rath gets his first boundary of the match. Wide ball from Usman and Anshuman guides it to the third man region and picks up four runs. Brilliant placement from the left-hander. Hong Kong 21-1 after 5.3 overs.

17:20 IST: Run Out! Direct hit from Shadab Khan and Nizakat fails to make the ground. What a brilliant one-handed pick up that was from Shadab. He knew it straightaway. Nizakat walks back after scoring 13 runs. Hong Kong 17-1 after 4.3 overs.

17:16 IST: Huge lbw appeal from Usman Khan! Umpire rules not out. The ball was possibly going down the leg side. Sarfraz Ahmed decides not to go for the review. Hong Kong 14-0 after 3.4 overs.

17:09 IST: Terrific first over from Usman Khan from the other end. Just one run from it. Hong Kong 12-0 after 2 overs.

17:05 IST: Expensive start from Mohammed Amir. 11 runs from his first over. Nizakat is looking confident. Collects two boundaries from the first over. Usman Khan will share the new ball with Amir from the other end. Hong Kong 11-0 after 1 over.

17:01 IST: FOUR! First boundary of the match. Amir this time drifts on to the pads and Nizakat times the ball to perfection. The ball races to the square-leg boundary in no time. Hong Kong 6-0 after 0.2 overs.

17:01 IST: Nizakat Khan and Hong Kong are off the mark with a couple of runs on the off side. That was a wide delivery from Amir and Nizakat pushes the ball into the cover region to pick two runs. Hong Kong 2-0 after 0.1 overs.

16:59 IST: Openers Nizakat Khan and Anshuman Rath are are at the centre to start for Hong Kong. Mohammed Amir will start the proceedings for Pakistan.

Pakistan and Hong Kong's #AsiaCup campaigns are about to get underway!



Hong Kong won the toss and bat first - follow the action from Dubai with our live blog!#PAKvHK LIVE https://t.co/m411ePp9Q8 pic.twitter.com/GNlfMvGZIP — ICC (@ICC) September 16, 2018

16:50 IST: Both teams are at the centre along with match officials for the national anthems.

16:40 IST: Here are the playing XI from both the teams.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath(c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed

16:35 IST: Here's what the two captains had to say at he toss.

Hong Kong skipper Anshuman Rath - Saw the game yesterday and the pitch seemed to stay true. We're ready, we deserve to be here, especially on the back of losing ODI status in March. We've beaten top teams before, hope we could do it again. After the Qualifiers [ICC World Cup Qualifiers, Harare, Zimbabwe], a lot of our players have confidence.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed - We wanted to bat. But we'll try to restrict them and chase the target. Hong Kong has qualified to this event, so congrats to them. We won't take them lightly. It's a long tournament and we're not thinking too far ahead. Going with four pacers today.

16:30 IST: Hong Kong skipper Anshuman Rath has won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan.

16:10 IST: This is the first match of Group A which includes India, Pakistan and Hong Kong. In the first encounter of the Asia Cup on Saturday, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by 137 runs.

16:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary of 2018 Asia Cup encounter between Pakistan and Hong Kong.

Pakistan will be the favourites going in the match as it is nearly three years that they lost an ODI in the UAE. The last loss for Pakistan in the UAE had come against England in November 2015 and since then they have won all the eight matches played there. While Pakistan has won all their last five matches, Hong Kong has only won two of their last five matches and lost three.