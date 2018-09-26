Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Live Score: Pakistan, Bangladesh Vie For Final Spot

After facing a humiliating 9-wicket defeat against arch-rivals India, Pakistan would want to make a mark when they face Bangladesh in their third and final Super Four encounter of Asia Cup 2018 at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be coming into this match with a narrow 3-run victory over Afghanistan. As far as batting is concerned, surprisingly Bangladesh seem to have the upper hand. Whereas Pakistan's batting line-up has not looked promising, except Shoaib Malik. Both the teams have been disappointing with their bowling attack. Pakistan bowlers could not manage to take any wicket in the game against India. The only wicket they got was of Shikhar Dhawan, but that was a run-out. This battle between two mercurial sides will be an interesting watch. The winner of this match will meet India in the final at Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Squads:
Bangladesh: Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain, Ariful Haque
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shan Masood