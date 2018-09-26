 
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Live Score: Pakistan, Bangladesh Vie For Final Spot

Updated: 26 September 2018 15:56 IST

Live Score: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018, Both the teams have been disappointing with their bowling attacks.

Asia Cup: Live Cricket Score, Pak vs Ban: Pakistan would want to make a mark against Bangladesh. © AFP

After facing a humiliating 9-wicket defeat against arch-rivals India, Pakistan would want to make a mark when they face Bangladesh in their third and final Super Four encounter of Asia Cup 2018 at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be coming into this match with a narrow 3-run victory over Afghanistan. As far as batting is concerned, surprisingly Bangladesh seem to have the upper hand. Whereas Pakistan's batting line-up has not looked promising, except Shoaib Malik. Both the teams have been disappointing with their bowling attack. Pakistan bowlers could not manage to take any wicket in the game against India. The only wicket they got was of Shikhar Dhawan, but that was a run-out. This battle between two mercurial sides will be an interesting watch. The winner of this match will meet India in the final at Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (LIVE SCORECARD) 

'Live Updates Between Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2018 Asia Cup ODI Match straight from straight from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Squads:

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain, Ariful Haque

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shan Masood

Comments
