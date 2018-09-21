Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Live Score: Afghanistan Off To Watchful Start

Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan won the toss and opted to bat first in the super four clash against Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Pakistan team have gone in with three changes for today's match. Unfit Shadab Khan has been replaced by Mohammad Nawaz. Youngster Shaheen Afridi makes his ODI debut and will replace Mohammed Amir. Hasris Sohail comes in for Faheem Ashraf in the Pakistan team. Afghanistan on the other hand have gone in the match with one change. Najibullah Zadran has come in for Shenwari.( LIVE SCORECARD )

Pakistan face Afghanistan in their Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2018 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Pakistan had won their opening match against Hong Kong by 8 wickets but lost their second match to India by 8 wickets. Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka in their opening clash by 91 runs. In the other Super Four clash, India take on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Pakistan will look to banish memories of their previous group game match loss to India while Afghanistan will try to continue punching above their weight in the ongoing tournament.

Live Updates Between Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2018 Asia Cup ODI straight from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

17:18 IST: FOUR! Cracking shot from Ihsanullah to end Usman Khan's second over. Hits it through cover region and the ball reaches the fence in no time. Solid start from both Afghan openers. AFG 14-0 after 3 overs.

17:12 IST: Tidy start from debutant Shaheen Afridi. Just two runs from his first over. AFG 8-0 after 2 overs.

17:09 IST: End of the first over from Usman Khan. Debutant Shaheen Afridi will share the new ball from the other end. AFG 6-0 after 1 over.

17:04 IST: FOUR! Mohammad Shahzad clobbers the ball through the extra cover region for a boundary. The free hit ball was a wide delivery and Shahzad wasted no time on that one. Clears his front leg and whacks the ball into the gap to collect a boundary. AFG 5-0 after 0.2 overs.

17:03 IST: Review from Pakistan! Original decision is not out. And it's a no ball from Usman Khan. Pakistan although retain their review but umpires will not look further into the lbw appeal as Usman's foot was outside the crease. Shahzad survives. Afghanistan are off the mark with a extra. First Free Hit of the match. AFG 1-0 after 0.2 overs.

17:00 IST: Openers Mohammad Shahzad and Ihsanullah Janat are out in the middle for Afghanistan. Usman Khan will start the proceedings for Pakistan.

16:55 IST: Both teams are at the centre along with the match officials for the national anthems. We are just minutes away from the start.

16:40 IST: Shaheen Afridi makes his ODI debut for Pakistan!

16:35 IST: Here are the playing XI from both the teams.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi

16:30 IST: Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan wins the toss, opts to bat first against Pakistan.

16:25 IST: 5 minutes to go for the toss!

16:15 IST: Pakistan team warming up ahead of the crucial super four encounter.

16:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Asia Cup Super Four clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In the match against India, Pakistan were completely outplayed by arch-rivals India. Captain Rohit Sharma (52) led from the front with a fine fifty alongside opening partner Shikhar Dhawan (46) to reach the modest target of 163 set by Pakistan with ease. Both openers Rohit and Dhawan stitched together an 86-run partnership for the first wicket taking complete control of the proceedings. After Rohit and Dhawan's departure, Dinesh Karthik and Ambati Rayudu insured that India do not lose any more wicket and overhauled the target set by Pakistan in 29 overs. This was India's most comprehensive victory in terms of balls remaining (126).

Afghanistan, on the other hand, beat Bangladesh by a comprehensive 136 run in their last group match. Rashid Khan starred with both bat and ball on his birthday leading Afghanistan to a famous win. Chasing 256, Bangladesh never got the momentum going as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Openers Liton Das (6) and Nazmul Hossain Shanto (7) were sent back early to the pavilion by the Afghan bowlers. Shakib Al Hasan (32) gave Bangladesh a glimmer of hope but not too evaporated in the 24th over when the batsman was dismissed LBW by Rashid Khan. On the back of their late batting pyrotechnics, Afghanistan scored 97 runs from the final 10 overs and that made the difference in the fate of the match.