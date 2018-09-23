 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Live Score: India Aim To Continue Dominance, Face Pakistan

Updated: 23 September 2018 14:06 IST

Live Score, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018: The Indian cricket team will look to continue their dominance in the tournament when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Four stage.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Live Score: India Aim To Continue Dominance, Face Pakistan
Asia Cup Live, India vs Pakistan: India defeated Pakistan in the group stages by 8 wickets. © AFP

Three days after facing each other, India and Pakistan will once again clash, this time, in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2018 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. India had comprehensively won their Group stage match against Pakistan and will be hoping for more of the same on Sunday. India have been in top form with both the batsmen and bowlers putting in impressive performances. India will be looking for their fourth straight win in the tournament but will need to be wary against Pakistan, who on their day are capable of a strong showing as seen in the Champions Trophy 2017 final in England. (LIVE SCORECARD)

(Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

After being made to work hard by minnows Hong Kong in their tournament opener, India produced a clinical display to make short work of Sarfraz Ahmed's team in the group stage. Chasing a 165-run target, India were hardly tested as a half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma ensured that the team was home with as many as 21 overs to spare. Even without their regular captain Virat Kohli, the Indian batting looked formidable. Rohit's and Shikhar Dhawan found himself amongst the runs after a torrid time in England's seaming conditions, scoring in all three matches, including a century against Hong Kong.

Live Updates Between India vs Pakistan, 2018 Asia Cup ODI Match straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Pakistan, on the other hand, will hope for their openers to fire and the middle-order to score some runs. The bowlers too will be expected to put up a spirited performance. While the pace department hasn't been that effective, the spinners have done wonders for the team. Pakistan will look up to their seasoned campaigner Shoaib Malik for inspiration. All-rounder Malik made 43 against India and saved his team the blushes with a crucial knock against a spirited Afghanistan Friday night.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Sarfraz Ahmed Shoaib Malik Asia Cup 2018 Cricket India vs Pakistan, Super Four - Match 3 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Live Score: Troubled Bangladesh Face Spirited Afghanistan In Super Four Clash
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Live Score: Troubled Bangladesh Face Spirited Afghanistan In Super Four Clash
Asia Cup Live Cricket Score, India vs Pakistan Updates: Upbeat India Wary Of Unpredictable Pakistan
Asia Cup Live Cricket Score, India vs Pakistan Updates: Upbeat India Wary Of Unpredictable Pakistan
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Highlights: Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik Star As Pakistan Beat Afghanistan By 3 Wickets
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Highlights: Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik Star As Pakistan Beat Afghanistan By 3 Wickets
India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Highlights: All-Round India Beat Listless Bangladesh By 7 Wickets
India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Highlights: All-Round India Beat Listless Bangladesh By 7 Wickets
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Highlights: Rashid Khan Steals Show As Afghanistan Beat Bangladesh
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Highlights: Rashid Khan Steals Show As Afghanistan Beat Bangladesh
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.