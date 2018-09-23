India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Live Score: India Aim To Continue Dominance, Face Pakistan

Three days after facing each other, India and Pakistan will once again clash , this time, in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2018 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. India had comprehensively won their Group stage match against Pakistan and will be hoping for more of the same on Sunday. India have been in top form with both the batsmen and bowlers putting in impressive performances. India will be looking for their fourth straight win in the tournament but will need to be wary against Pakistan, who on their day are capable of a strong showing as seen in the Champions Trophy 2017 final in England. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

After being made to work hard by minnows Hong Kong in their tournament opener, India produced a clinical display to make short work of Sarfraz Ahmed's team in the group stage. Chasing a 165-run target, India were hardly tested as a half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma ensured that the team was home with as many as 21 overs to spare. Even without their regular captain Virat Kohli, the Indian batting looked formidable. Rohit's and Shikhar Dhawan found himself amongst the runs after a torrid time in England's seaming conditions, scoring in all three matches, including a century against Hong Kong.

Live Updates Between India vs Pakistan, 2018 Asia Cup ODI Match straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Pakistan, on the other hand, will hope for their openers to fire and the middle-order to score some runs. The bowlers too will be expected to put up a spirited performance. While the pace department hasn't been that effective, the spinners have done wonders for the team. Pakistan will look up to their seasoned campaigner Shoaib Malik for inspiration. All-rounder Malik made 43 against India and saved his team the blushes with a crucial knock against a spirited Afghanistan Friday night.