Asia Cup Live Cricket Score, India vs Pakistan Updates: Upbeat India Wary Of Unpredictable Pakistan

A confident India, after successive lop-sided wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh, will aim to breeze past arch-rivals Pakistan in a Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2018 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. India are in sublime touch presently and after an average show against Hong Kong in their campaign opener, India registered convincing victories against Pakistan and Bangladesh. The last time when the two sides met, Pakistan were completely outclassed by an all-around Indian side. Rohit will be eyeing another top-level show from his bowlers and batsmen, including himself. The skipper himself is in good touch with the bat, amassing 158 runs from three innings while opener Shikhar Dhawan, too, looks in fine form, putting 213 runs in three games. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Dinesh Karthik and Ambati Rayudu have also delivered decent performances in the middle-order and wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni, who failed to fire against Hong Kong, looked good during his 33 off 37 balls against Bangladesh. Ravindra Jadeja, who replaced injured Hardik Pandya midway in the tournament, blew away Bangladesh's middle order, scalping four wickets for just 29 runs. In the bowling department, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have also been phenomenal. Bhuvneshwar took three wickets against both Bangladesh and Pakistan, while Bumrah scalped three against the former and two against the latter.
On the other hand, Pakistan will need to come up with something special to stop a spirited team India. Opener Fakhar Zaman has failed to deliver in the tournament so far and was dismissed for a duck on two previous occasions against India and Afghanistan. Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq have been amongst top run earners, with 146 and 132 runs respectively from three outings. Veteran Shoaib Malik seemed to have regained his touch with his 43-ball unbeaten 51 to help Pakistan to a three-wicket win over Afghanistan.
When these two teams met before a few days in the 2018 Asia Cup, an edge-of-the-seat encounter was expected. However, it turned out to be a one-sided affair, as the Men in Blue clearly dominated proceedings. Pakistan have another opportunity though to turn the tables around against their arch-rivals in Dubai. For that, they have to show astuteness in all three departments. Their batting which was spineless against the Men in Blue showed much more composure against Afghanistan but they still have their task cut out. The Men in Green would want their star performer, Fakhar Zaman, to get into the thick of things. A lot is to be desired from their middle order as well. Shoaib Malik is in good touch but needs support from the rest. Their bowling which is known to be penetrative had struggled against India but they do have it in them to bounce back. The Men in Blue, on the other hand, are on a roll. They have won all their three games in this tournament so far. Their bowlers have been in their elements while Rohit Sharma has led the way with the bat. After a surprisingly close battle against Hong Kong, they have come out firing on all cylinders. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been on the money while Ravindra Jadeja has returned with a bang. The only concern for the No. 2 ODI team is that their middle order hasn't been tested much. Therein lies a vulnerability which can be taken advantage of, especially in a crucial match. Not much to choose between the two teams when it comes to the Asia Cup, with India just a foot ahead (6-5 in ODIs). The Men in Blue certainly have momentum which works in their favour. Is another domination on the cards? Or will Pakistan display their true colors to set up an intense clash? The added incentive to seal a spot in the final will fuel the players further. We are surely in for an electric encounter.