Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup Live Score: India Eye Massive Win Over Minnows Hong Kong

Updated: 18 September 2018 15:31 IST

Live Score, Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong ODI Match: India's match against Hong Kong would serve as a dress rehearsal before the mouth-watering clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Asia Cup 2018 Live: India will aim to knock Hong Kong out of the tournament. © PTI

The Indian team is set for their Asia Cup 2018 opening match against Hong Kong, which would also serve as a dress rehearsal before the mouth-watering clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Wednesday. Even without regular skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian side, led by Rohit Sharma, is an intimidating one in the limited-overs format. Although Rohit and his colleagues won't want to take Hong Kong lightly, in reality, the match will only be a pre-cursor before they take on Pakistan the very next day. In the searing Dubai heat, where the mercury has risen up to 43 degree Celsius, the primary aim for the Indian team would be to get their combinations right before the big game. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Hong Kong lost their opener against Pakistan by eight wickets in a thoroughly one-sided showdown where they could manage only 116 runs. Unless a miracle happens, there won't be a remarkable improvement in their performance against an Indian team that boasts of the likes of Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav in batting along with Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the bowling. For the past few years, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's waning batting skills have repeatedly come under scanner and this tournament will give everyone a fair idea of his ideal position.

Live Updates Between India vs Hong Kong, 2018 Asia Cup 4th ODI straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Whether it would need up being No.5, 6 or 7 will be the big contention going into the Pakistan game. If Dhoni comes in at No.7, he will have to face a skilful Mohammed Aamir at the death along with a skiddy Usman Khan and talented Hasan Ali. Possibly Kedar Jadhav or Manish Pandey at No.5 and Hardik Pandya with his big hitting abilities at No.7 could prove to be an ideal foil for the former India captain if he decides to come at No 6. The middle-order that has been an issue for India for quite some time now and need to be sorted going into the World Cup next year.

