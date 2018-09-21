India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Live Score: Bangladesh Lose Both Openers Early Against India

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2018 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday. India have opted to play with their two regular pacers -- Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will be accompanied with part-time spinner Kedar Jadhav in the spin department. For Bangladesh, Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman will open their bowling attack with the new ball. (LIVE SCORECARD)

In the earlier match, openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were amongst the runs in the first two matches while Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik looked solid against Pakistan. However, veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni's batting form could keep the team management worried as he hasn't been firing and it will be interesting to see if Rohit promotes him in the batting order to give the 37-year-old enough time to settle down. While India's rivalry with Pakistan is historic, the one against Bangladesh has been a bitter one post the controversial 2015 World Cup quarter-final in Melbourne. (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

Live updates of India vs Bangladesh, 2018 Asia Cup match straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

17:26 IST: WICKET! Nazmul Hossain gets an edge to the ball from Jasprit Bumrah which was moving away from the left-hander. Nazul departs for 7. Bangladesh 16/2 after 5.1 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim is the new batsman in.

17:24 IST: Two runs and a wicket from that over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bangladesh 16/1 after 5 overs.

17:21 IST: Wicket! Well directed bouncer from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Liton Das tries to play a pull shot over the fence but finds Kedar Jadhav in the deep. Bangladesh 15/1 after 4.3 overs.

17:17 IST: Boundary! Pitched full from Jasprit Bumrah, Liton Das hits it through the square and the ball will race away all the way to the fence. First boundary for Bangladesh, 14/0 after 4 overs.

17:15 IST: Good stop from Rohit Sharma! Nazmul Hossain came down the track to hit the good length delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar through mid-on. But Rohit did well to make a diving effort and stop a potential boundary. Bangladesh 7/0 after 3 overs.

17:10 IST: Just one run from the over by Jasprit Bumrah. Bangladesh 5/0 after 2 overs.

17:06 IST: Jasprit Bumrah to share the new ball from the other end with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

17:03 IST: WIDE! Looked like a harsh call from umpire Gregory Braithwaite, the ball was swinging way inside the line. Bangladesh 4/0 after 1 over.

17:01 IST: Brilliant inswinging delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the very fist ball. Liton Das gets an outside edge towards third man to get himself and Bangladesh off the mark.

17:00 IST: Bangladesh opener Liton Das takes guard in front of the stumps. Nazmul Hossain is on the non-strikers end. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will open the bowling for India with the new ball.

16:55 IST: The match officials and teams have walked out in the centre. National anthem will be followed by players greeting each other with a handshake. We are five minutes away from the fist ball of the Super Four clash.

16:37 IST: Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das (wk), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Bangladesh Playing XI against India. #BANvIND



Watch the Asia Cup 2018 LIVE on :https://t.co/nh521ChVvD



To get Livescore update click: https://t.co/gNDk95RFTt and start saying 'Hi' pic.twitter.com/QTP8H4AGHI — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) September 21, 2018

16:35 IST: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

16:33 IST: Mashrafe Mortaza during the toss: "We would have batted on this wicket. It is a very important match. Hopefully we will play well. Mushy comes in and Mustafizur too."

16:32 IST: Rohit Sharma during the toss: "We will bowl first. It suits us, we have played few games here and we have realized that it better to chase. It is out strength and we will like to do that. Pitch is similar to what we play in India but it is litte more dry. We are used to these conditions. Just 1 change. Hardik misses out and Jadeja comes in place of him."

16:30 IST: India captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss, opts to bowl against Bangladesh.

16:15 IST: Pitch Report - "Fresh pitch, hardly any grass, looks even. There are cracks but usually, don't come into a play. It is not a pitch where you can blast. You have to accumulate runs on this pitch. 250 will be a good score on this pitch," says Russel Arnold.

16:00 IST: India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Head-To-Head:

Matches: 10

India won: 9

Bangladesh won: 1

15:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2018 between India and Bangladesh.

One can't deny the fact that Bangladesh have transformed into a quality 50-over side, a format they have mastered after a formidable run at home besides reaching the Asia Cup final in 2012. Under the inspirational Mashrafe Mortaza and seasoned campaigners like Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyadh, the team has the potential to go all the way. With two quality pacers in Mustafizur Rahaman and Rubel Hossain backed by the experience of Mortaza and Shakib on a slow deck, India could find run scoring difficult in the middle overs. Moreover, Bangladesh are being forced to play back-to-back matches in Abu Dhabi (vs Afghanistan on Thursday) and in Dubai (vs India on Friday).

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Chahar.

Bangladesh: Masrafe bin Mortaza (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Nazmul Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Haider