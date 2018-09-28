India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Final Live Score: Favourites India Face Gritty Bangladesh In Summit Clash

Team India will be aiming to reassert their continental supremacy when they take on injury-hit Bangladesh in the summit clash of the Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai. A passionate Bangladesh wrecked the prospects of an India-Pakistan summit clash with a gutsy performance on Wednesday despite losing key players to injury. On paper, India will remain overwhelming favourites to win the tournament for a record seventh time while Bangladesh will be hoping to be third-time lucky in a grand finale. The Indo-Bangla cricketing rivalry has grown in intensity over the years, but Bangladesh's injury woes might play a dampener heading into the final. ( LIVE SCORECARD ) ( Play fantasy league and win cash daily )

For India, it will be a different kind of test though. A victory in the Asia Cup without regular skipper and best batsman Virat Kohli will be a big statement going into next year's World Cup. Not to forget, the Asia Cup trophy will be a healing touch after 1-4 Test series defeat in England. After resting five regulars during a wake-up call from Afghanistan in their tied Super Four encounter, the order is expected to be restored in the summit clash. The explosive opening pair of stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma and his deputy Shikhar Dhawan will be back at the top of the order while Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal will bolster the bowling.

A lot will depend on the start provided by Rohit (269 runs) and Shikhar (327 runs) as the middle order has looked shaky at times. Dhoni's struggle is the biggest worry as a total of 240 plus could prove to be challenging on a slow track if the team bats second. The Bangladesh bowling attack is one of the most potent in 50 over cricket with Mustafizur Rahaman, Rubel Hossain, and Mashrafe Mortaza ready to test batting line-ups. Mustafizur has a lot of tricks up his sleeve while Mashrafe's experience comes in handy. However, not having Shakib in the line-up could prove to be a major setback for the side.