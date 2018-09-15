Asia Cup, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Lasith Malinga's Four Wickets Torment Bangladesh

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will face each other in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2018 on Saturday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh have been the surprise package in the last three editions of Asia Cup, reaching the final of the tournament on two occasions. However, with two new entrants to this year's edition, Bangladesh will have do well to get out of the group stage. Bangladesh have been clubbed with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Group B. Meanwhile, following the exit of some big names, Sri Lanka's fortunes have declined dramatically and the tournament will serve as the perfect platform to win some pride back. Sri Lankan selectors have recalled fast bowler Lasith Malinga after a year in limbo and included him in their 16-member squad. ( Live Scorecard )

Injury-prone Malinga was ignored by the Sri Lankan selectors since his last ODI appearance in September last year against India in Colombo when he took just one wicket for 35 runs. Malinga has taken 301 ODI wickets giving away 8,705 runs since his debut in July 2004. In the shortest format of the game, he has taken 90 wickets conceding 1,780 runs. Sri Lanka will be heading into the Asia Cup after clinching victory in the one-off T20I series against South Africa at home. They, however had lost the ODI series 2-3 against South Africa.

Live Updates Between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, 2018 Asia Cup, straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium

19:35 IST: Four! Couple of bounces to the fence. Mushfiqur Rahim plays a slog sweep over deep mid-wicket, he picked Amila Aponso's length delivery early. Bangladesh 158/5 after 31 overs.

19:30 IST: Lasith Malinga trying to find the blockhole in every delivery! It's like he is looking for a wicket on every ball that he balls. But he has been kept quite in his seventh over. Bangladesh 151/5 after 30 overs.

19:24 IST: Just four runs conceded from Amila Aponso's over. Bangladesh 146/5 after 29 overs. Sri Lanka well on top. Lasith Malinga to continue his spell from the other end.

19:17 IST: OUT! Short length delivery from Lasith Malinga, well directed, Mosaddek Hossain played it straight into the arms of Kusal Mendis. Lasith Malinga has bagged his fourth wicket. Bangladesh 142/5 after 28 overs. Drinks break has been called by the umpires.

19:10 IST: OUT! Mahmudullah departs only after scoring a single. He tried to chip Amila Aponso over the top, gets the timing horribly wrong and will pay his price for it. Bangladesh lose their fourth wicket.

19:08 IST: Mahmudullah is the new batsman in for Bangladesh. Bangladesh 136/3 after 26 overs.

19:04 IST: OUT! Breakthrough for Sri Lanka. Good length delivery from Malinga, Mohammad Mithun placed it across the line and the ball went high up in the air. Mithun departs after a well fought 63 runs. Lasith Malinga scalps his third. Bangladesh 134/3 25.3 Overs.

19:01 IST: Lasith Malinga has been brought back into the attack! He has been the only successful bowler for the Sri Lanka. Can he provide them with the much-needed breakthrough?

19:00 IST: Double! Mushfiqur Rahim drives through the covers to take two comfortable runs. Bangladesh 134/2 after 25 overs.

18:58 IST: Boundary! Straight on top of the umpire's head, tossed up delivery from Amila Aponso and Mithun picked up the length really well. Bangladesh in the driving seat now.

18:52 IST: In the air, falls safely! Mithun plays a reverse paddle to collect a single, the ball stayed in the air for quite a while after taking the top edge. Bangladesh 119/2 after 23 overs.

18:48 IST: Half-century for Mushfiqur Rahim! He took 67 deliveries to reach to his 50. Bangladesh 113/2 after 22 overs. Brilliant knock from the veteran Bangladesh batsman under pressure.

18:44 IST: Dasun Shanaka has been introduced into the bowling attack for Sri Lanka. He is Sri Lanka's seventh bowler to ball today. Shanaka will look to get the crucial breakthrough for the Lankans.

18:42 IST: An unbeaten 101 runs third-wicket stand comes up between Mohammad Mithun and Mushfiqur Rahim. Bangladesh 107/2 after 21 overs.

18:38 IST: Boundary! 100 comes up for Bangladesh in 19.3 overs. Mohammad Mithun plays a deft touch off Suranga Lakmal's good length delivery and he gets to his maiden half-century. What a brilliant knock from the young man after Bangladesh lost two wickets early. Bangladesh 102/2 after 20 overs.

18:35 IST: Six! Mushfiqur Rahim hits Dhananjaya de Silva's delivery over the fence for a maximum. He timed the ball well, good connection between the bat and ball and Bangladesh will collect 6 runs. Bangladesh 94/2 after 19 overs.

18:20 IST: Direct Hit! Third umpire has been referred by Marais Erasmus. He rules the decision in favour of the batsman. Mushfirur Rahim had made his ground well early. Bangladesh 84/2 after 18 overs.

18:27 IST: Nine runs from de Silva's over. Bangladesh 79/2 after 17 overs.

18:25 IST: Sri Lanka has introduced their third spinner in form of Dhananjaya de Silva to bowl the 17th over.

18:23 IST: Three runs from the Thisara Perera's over, Bangaldesh 70/2 after 16 overs.

18:19 IST: Four more! Full length delivery from Perera and he has been smashed towards deep cover for a boundary. Brilliant drive from Mithun. Big over from Bangladesh, 14 runs collected from it. Bangladesh 67/2 after 15 overs.

18:17 IST: Four! Short ball from Perera, Mohammad Mithun cuts it short, towards third man for a boundary.

18:16 IST: SIX! Mohammad Mithun steps forward to hit the ball from Dilruwan over long off for a maximum.

18:12 IST: Dilruwan Perera has been introduced in the bowling for Sri Lanka!

18:11 IST: Four runs from Thisara Perera's over. Bangladesh 53/2 after 14 overs.

18:08 IST: 50 runs up for Bangladesh in 13.1 overs! Short of length delivery from Thisara Perera, wide called by the umpire.

18:05 IST: Boundary! Reverse sweep from Mohammad Mithun, Angleo Mathews gives the ball a chase but the ball wins the race. Bangladesh 49/2 after 13 overs.

18:04 IST: Double! Mushfiqur Rahim sweeps it fine towards fine leg, collects 2 runs from Aponso's over.

18:02 IST: Four runs from the Thisara Perera over, Bangladesh 40/2 after 12 overs.

18:00 IST: Six! Mohammad Mithun dances down the ground and hits the ball over the long-off. 11 runs from the over. Bangladesh 36/2 after 11 overs.

17:56 IST: Boundary! Mushfiqur Rahim plays a slog sweep towards deep mid-wicket to pick up a boundary! The ball from Aponso was tossed up and well judged by Rahim early.

17:54 IST: Dropped! Another drop catch from the Sri Lankans. Rahim plays an uppish shot towards the square leg and an easy catch has been dropped. Bangladesh 24/2 after 10 overs.

17:51 IST: Aponso concedes two runs from his first over. Bangladesh 22/2 after 9 overs. Thisara Perera to bowl from the other end.

17:49 IST: First bowling change for Sri Lanka! Spinner Amila Aponso has been introduced.

17:46 IST: Boundary! First four for Bangladesh after 48 balls. Mushfiqur Rahim drives Suranga Lakmal's delivery directed towards the middle and leg through the covers to pick up four crucial runs. Bangladesh 20/2 after 8 overs.

17:42 IST: Single taken from the final delivery of Lasith Malinga towards the mid-on. Three runs conceded of the over, Sri Lanka well on top. Bangladesh 15/2 after 7 overs.

17:38 IST: Two runs from the Suranga Lakmal over. Bangladesh 12/2 after 6 overs. Lasith Malinga to continue from the other end.

17:33 IST: Free hit for Bangladesh, single taken after the ball has been played finely towards the mid-on.

17:31 IST: No ball! Another full toss delivery from Malinga, well above the waist height, Mithun plays it towards the fine leg for a single and he has been dropped.

17:30 IST: Big wide from Malinga down the leg side! Juicy full toss, misdirected. Mithun failed to make the most of it.

17:30 IST: Dropped! Diving effort from Angelo Mathews after Mohammad Mithun chipped the ball in the air towards the mid-on, but the Sri Lankan skipper fails to get hold of it.

17:25 IST: Double from Mushfiqur Rahim, played through the covers, not enough timing on the shot, will only collect a couple to end the over from Suranga Lakmal. Bangladesh 6/2 after 4 overs.

17:20 IST: Maiden from Lasith Malinga. Bangladesh living dangerously, 3/2 after three overs. Mohammad Mithun is the new batsman in for Bangladesh. He has come in place of the injured Tamim Iqbal.

17:19 IST: Big blow for Bangladesh! Tamim Iqbal has been walked off the field, the final delivery from Suranga Lakmal's over had hit him on the wrist, while he attempted to play a pull shot.

17:14 IST: Two runs from the Suranga Lakmal over. Bangladesh 3/2 after two over. Lasith Malinga on a hat-trick to continue from the other end.

17:10 IST: Suranga Lakmal to bowl the second over for Sri Lanka from the other end. Mushfiqur Rahim is the new batsman in for Bangladesh.

17:07 IST: Clean Bowled! Shakib Al Hasan departs for a first ball duck. Signature yorker length delivery from Malinga, does the damage. Bangladesh in trouble, after first over 1/2. Lasith Malinga will be on a hat-trick in the next over.

17:05 IST: Wicket! Liton Das departs for a duck. Beautiful outswinging delivery from Malinga, Das gets a snick and the ball ends straight into the arms of Kusal Mendis at first slip. Brilliant comeback from Malinga! Bangladesh 1/1 after 0.5 overs.

17:01 IST: Runs straightaway! Tamim Iqbal plays a slight nudge towards the fine leg and gets Bangladesh off the mark. The ball from Lasith Malinga was drifting down the leg stump.

17:00 IST: Left hand-right hand combination for Bangladesh to open. Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das have walked in to the crease. Veteran pacer Lasith Malinga will open the proceedings with the new ball for Sri Lanka.

16:44 IST: Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Upul Tharanga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera (w), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews (c), Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Amila Aponso, Dilruwan Perera

16:43 IST: Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

16:35 IST: Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews after the toss: "We would have liked to bat first as well. Looks like a belter. Malinga coming back is great for us."

16:30 IST: Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza wins toss, elects to bat first against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener.

Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to bat first against Sri Lanka. #BANvSL



16:27 IST: Pitch Report: Rameez Raja has said that there is no grass on the surface. Flat track, nothing in favour for the fast bowlers but a dream wicket for the batsman.

16:25 IST: The stage is set! Bangladesh and Sri Lanka from Group B will get the Asia Cup 2018 campaign underway. We are five minutes away from the first coin toss of the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup.

16:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the inaugural Asia Cup 2018 fixture between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka will be eyeing their sixth title at the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup. The last time Sri Lanka prevailed as the champions of the tournament was in 2014. Bangladesh will be the favorites with Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mustafiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahim present in the squad. With Afghanistan the third team in the group, both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will aim to race for the Super Four.