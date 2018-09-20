Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Live Score: Debutant Abu Hider's Twin Strikes Trouble Afghanistan

Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in the Group B clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. For Afghanistan, Najibullah Zadran will sit out while Samiullah Shenwari comes in. Bangladesh have decided to rest Mustafizur Rahman and Mushfiqur Rahim today, ahead of their crucial super four clash on Friday. Meanwhile, Abu Hider Rony and Nazmul Hossain Shanto have been handed debut caps. Both Bangladesh and Afghanistan have already made it to the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2018 and the winner of the match will be the table topper of Group B. However, it does not matter who tops the groups stage because all teams in Super Four will play against each other. (Play fantasy league and win cash daily) (LIVE SCORECARD)

18:10 IST: Lbw appeal from Mehidy Hasan! The ball was clearly pitching outside the line, while he trapped Shahidi in front of the stumps. Drinks break has been taken. Both the teams will look to regroup in the meantime. Afghanistan 63.2 after 17 overs.

18:06 IST: Boundary! Mohammad Shahzad punches the delivery from Mashrafe Mortaza, straight down the ground, well-timed, straight drive, two fielders will give the ball a chase but the ball wins the race.

18:04 IST: Boundary! Hashmatullah Shahidi picks the length delivery from Mehidy Hasan early and hits it towards deep mid-wicket boundary. Much needed four runs for Afghanistan. Afghanistan 54/2 after 15 overs.

17:57 IST: Last 27 balls: Bangladesh have leaked only nine runs. The pressure is piling on Afghanistan. Bangladesh have maintained a disciplined line and length to keep Afghanistan on the backfoot.

17:49 IST: Single from Hashmatullah Shahidi towards long-off to end the over. Afghanistan 38/2 after 11 overs. Mashrafe Mortaza to bowl the 12th over.

17:47 IST: Bangladesh are keeping it tight, another one run over from Abu Hider Rony. Afghanistan 37/2 after 10 overs.

Afganisthan are 37/2 after 10 overs. #BANvAFG



17:42 IST: Tidy over from Mehidy Hasan. Just a single from it. Afghanistan 36/2 after 9 overs. Abu Hider Rony to continue from the other end into his fifth over.

17:40 IST: Three runs! Full toss delivery for Hider after bowling four dot balls straight and Hashmatullah Shahidi drives it towards deep square to pick three runs. The outfield is too slow. Afghanistan 34/2 after 8 overs.

17:35 IST: Mehidy Hasan gives away two singles his first over. Afghanistan 30/2 after seven overs. The debutant Abu Hider Rony to continue in his first spell from the other end. He has scalped two already, looks charged up!

17:32 IST: First bowling change for Bangladesh. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan to bowl the seventh over. Tactical change from Mortaza, Hasan will look to pile pressure on the new batsman.

17:28 IST: BOWLED HIM! Abu Hider scalps another, Rahmat Shah opens up the gap between bat and pad while attempting to play a drive. The ball was angling in to him and will go on to hit the stumps. Afghanistan 28/2 after 5.5 overs. Hashmatullah Shahidi is the new batsman in.

17:25 IST: Boundary! Rahmat Shah smashes Rubel Hossain's short-pitched delivery through the mid-wicket for four runs. Rahmat did well to transfer his weight to the backfoot and time the shot to perfection through the gaps. Nine runs from the over. Bangladesh 28/1 after 5 overs.

17:18 IST: Boundary! Mohammad Shahzad edges the ball from Abu Hider though the first slip for four runs. Could have been a potential catch with a first slip, in place.

17:16 IST: Double! Rahmat Shah plays it in the gap towards long-on to pick up a couple from Rubel Hossain's short pitched delivery to end the over. Afghanistan 13/1 after 3 overs.

17:09 IST: WICKET IN THE FIRST OVER OF DEBUT! Ihsanullah Janat tried to smash Abu Hider's short and wide delivery, hands a catch to Mohammad Mithun inside the circle at cover point.

17:08 IST: Boundary! First for Afghanistan, beautifully timed from the willow of Ihsanullah Janat through the covers and the ball will race away to the fence. The delivery from Hider was bowled wide from the off stump.

17:07 IST: Debutant Abu Hider will share the new ball from the other end with Rubel Hossain.

17:05 IST: Double! Mohammad Shahzad nudges the ball towards mid-wicket to get himself and Afghanistan off the mark. Afghanistan 2/0 after 1 over.

17:00 IST: Afghanistan opener Mohammad Shahzad takes guard in front of the stumps. Ihsanullah Janat is on the non-strikers end. Rubel Hossain gets the new ball for Bangladesh.

16:57 IST: Premier Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan will take on Bangladesh in the group stage clash on his 20th birthday today. Here's wishing him a happy birthday!

He is one of the most impressive spinners in the world and ranked number one in ICC T20I rankings and number two in ICC ODI rankings.

Happy 20th Birthday, @rashidkhan_19 ! pic.twitter.com/tUGz4TkcIK — Afghan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 20, 2018

16:55 IST: The match officials and the teams have walked out in the centre. The Afghanistan national anthem takes the centre stage, Bangladesh's will follow. Huge support for both the teams in the stands.

16:40 IST: Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das (w), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Abu Hider Rony, Rubel Hossain

16:35 IST: Bangladesh have handed debut caps to Abu Hider Rony and Nazmul Hossain Shanto.

16:35 IST: Afghanistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Shahzad (w), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

16:33 IST: "We would have batted first as well. We have made three changes," says Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza.

16:32 IST: "We will bat first. Shamiullah Shenwari is playing today. That's the only change. I think it will be a good batting track and we are looking at a score around 250," says Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan, during the toss.

16:30 IST: Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan wins toss, opts to bat against Bangladesh

16:25 IST: Five minutes to toss: Afghanistan all-rounder Rahmat Shah will play his 50th ODI.

16:10 IST: Last meeting: Bangladesh had won the One-Day International (ODI) series 2-1 against Afghanistan in 2016.

16:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Group B match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh have faced each other five times in ODIs with the latter winning three of those encounters. The last time they faced each other was in 2016 at Dhaka, and Bangladesh had registered a 141-run win over Afghanistan.

Bangladesh Squad: Liton Das(w), Mohammad Mithun, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mominul Haque, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto

Afghanistan squad: Asghar Afghan (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmat Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shinwari, Munir Ahmad Kakar (wk), Sayed Ahmad Sherzad, Sharafudin Ashraf, Yamin Ahmadzai