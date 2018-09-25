Asia Cup Live Cricket Score, India vs Afghanistan Updates: India Aim To Extend Winning Streak

The Indian team will hope their middle-order gets some playing time when it takes on a resolute Afghanistan in the final 'Super Four' encounter of the Asia Cup on Tuesday. India have been emphatic after an unimpressive start against Hong Kong, with a couple of one-sided victories over arch-rivals Pakistan and an equally facile one against Bangladesh. With a spot in Friday's final sealed, skipper Rohit Sharma may want some of his untested middle-order batsmen to get quality time in the middle against someone of Rashid Khan's calibre. Often in cricket, the 'Law of Averages' catches up with the best performing teams at a critical juncture. Shikhar Dhawan (327) and skipper Rohit (269) have done the bulk of the scoring in the four matches so far with very little contribution being required from the other batsmen in the line-up. The next highest scorer is Ambati Rayudu (116 runs) because he comes in at No 3. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
The problem has been lack of batting time for the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik so far. Sample this: Rohit and Shikhar have so far faced 284 and 321 deliveries respectively. The next best Rayudu has played 162 balls. However, Karthik (78 balls), Dhoni (40 balls) and Kedar (27 balls) can be found wanting if there is a top-order collapse on the big day. Rohit had given Dhoni an opportunity to come in at No 4 against Bangladesh and the former captain scored 33 runs. But it was a pressure-free situation. Dhoni's Achilles heel of late has been to keep the scoreboard ticking in pressure situations that the middle-overs throw up. If the likes of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman can put pressure, it will be a good warm-up for the middle-order trio before the final match. The Indian captain might fancy batting first in case he wins the toss, which in turn will give his team a chance to bat 50 overs instead of chasing another modest total. (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Siddharth Kaul, Manish Pandey
Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanulluah Jamat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Stanikzai, Hasmat Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmed, Sayed Ahmed Sherzad, Ashraf, Momand Wafadar.
Asia Cup: IND vs AFG Live
-
-
- Refresh
India have been dominating while Afghanistan are still healing from their narrow defeats. Both teams get ready to lock horns in the 5th Match of the Super Four stage. India have clinically justified the 'favourites' tag with four consecutive and comprehensive victories, barring their opening game against Hong Kong. Even without their regular captain and star batsman, Virat Kohli, this Indian ODI team, on current form, seems to be leaps and bounds ahead of the next best. They will want to continue with the winning momentum and reach the final stage scratch-less. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have suffered two nail-biters in this stage. Defeats such as these can be painful and have the ability to bring a team's morale down. However, knowing these super passionate and energetic bunch of players, they will look to come all guns blazing and if everything falls in the right place, a victory against India may just turn out to be the ideal boost needed by this skillful team. As always, they will be relying heavily on their top class spinners and the in-form southpaw, Hashmatullah Shahidi in the batting department. However, it's vital for the other batsmen to contribute equally. On the flip side, the Indian bowlers have bounced back strong after their lackluster show in the opening game against Hong Kong. Since then though they have managed to get things right and have bowled out their opposition in all of their last three outings. Their batting also seems sorted with the opening pair showing scintillating form. Their middle and lower middle order has not really been tested as yet and that may be a point of concern. Even though they might have already qualified for the finals, taking things lightly will be the last thing the defending champs will hope to do. We are in for an enthralling contest and hope to see the minnows come up with a spirited performance against the mighty Indians.