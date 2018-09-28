Asia Cup Final Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh Updates: Bangladesh Off To A Solid Start vs India
Live Score, Asia Cup 2018 Final, India vs Bangladesh (IND vs BAN) ODI Cricket Match: India, aiming to lift the title for the record seventh time, will be wary of a gritty Bangladesh side.
Defending champions India are the favourites to lift the Asia Cup trophy for the record seventh time when they face a confident Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2018 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. For India, the last-ball draw against Afghanistan in their final Super Four encounter will serve as an eye opener for the Indian team, who were without their top guns in the inconsequential tie. With both, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan set to return to the playing XI, and KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu in equally top form, it will be interesting to see if the Indian team management decides to play Rahul in the middle order. (LIVE SCORECARD) (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)
In such a scenario, the axe could be either on Dinesh Karthik or Kedar Jadhav, but the latter's part-time off-spinning ability gives him an upper hand. Going into the final, India, who made as many as five changes in their tie against Afghanistan, will be boosted by the return of the regulars, especially the new ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. India will also hold a psychological advantage over the Mashrafe Mortaza's team.
Bangladesh, who defeated Pakistan in their do-or-die Super Four clash, will battle against all odds, including injuries to a few key players in their attempt to lift the trophy for the first time.
Bangladesh finished runners-up twice -- to Pakistan in 2012 and to India in 2016. In the absence of the spin spearhead in Shakib, off-spinners Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah will be Mortaza's go-to bowlers in the middle overs.
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh Live
1
Jasprit Bumrah to Liton Das
1 run.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Liton Das
On a length, angling in, Liton drives it nicely towards mid off for a quick run.
4
Jasprit Bumrah to Liton Das
FOUR! Easy pickings! The Indians are feeling the heat of the final. A juicy full toss outside off, Das doesn't miss out as he opens the face of his bat and carves it past backward point for a boundary. Goes past his highest score in ODIs which was 41.
1
Jasprit Bumrah to Mehidy Hasan
Good length ball well outside off, it has been run down to third man for a single.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Mehidy Hasan
Misses out on a full toss! On middle, Hasan loses a bit of balance as he flicks it away towards mid-wicket for a single.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Mehidy Hasan
Full length ball, angling in, defended solidly off the front foot.
6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Liton Das
SIX! Going, going, gone! Liton is taking the attack to the wily leggie. Tossed up on off, Das clears his front leg and slogs it over cow corner to clear the ropes. 16 from the over, great start for Bangladesh.
1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Mehidy Hasan
Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. They pick up a single.
2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Mehidy Hasan
Good running! Tossed up ball, Mehidy clips it against the spin through mid-wicket and calls for two. Takes the rocket arm of Jadeja on and gets back home successfully. 50 comes up for Bangladesh without the fall of a wicket for the first time in this Asia Cup.
1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Liton Das
Full and straight, driven hard towards Chahal who dives to his right but fails to stop it cleanly. A run is stolen.