Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Yuzvendra Chahal's Fine On-Field Gesture During India vs Pakistan Goes Viral

Updated: 20 September 2018 12:19 IST

India beat Pakistan by eight wickets in their Asia Cup 2018 group match.

Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal won hearts with his fine on-field gesture during India vs Pakistan match. © AFP

India vs Pakistan matches always have a certain intensity about them but the players never let it boil over and show great respect to each other. Despite the somewhat cold political relationship between the two countries, cricket has been the uniting factor for the people of India and Pakistan. Some Indian players, especially Virat Kohli, share a great bond with their Pakistani counterparts. On Wednesday, the bonhomie between the two set of players was again on show when Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal helped out Pakistan's Usman Khan after his shoe lace had come undone.

Chahal's gesture didn't go unnoticed as fans from both India and Pakistan took to Twitter to praise the Indian spinner.

However, that was the only helping hand Pakistan got from India in the Asia Cup 2018 encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

A dominant performance saw the Indian team completely outclass Pakistan and register a comprehensive eight-wicket win. The win was especially significant for India after their substandard performance against Hong Kong left many fans wondering how they would perform without run-machine Virat Kohli.

But Kohli's absence was hardly felt as India put in a thoroughly professional performance for their second straight win in the tournament. After packing off Pakistan for a paltry 162 in 43.1 overs, India chased down the target in 29 overs and for the loss of just two wickets.

Kedar Jadhav was India's surprise hero with the ball while captain Rohit Sharma scored his 35th ODI half-century to end all hopes of a Pakistan fightback in the second innings.

The two teams will clash again in the Super Four stage on Sunday.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Yuzvendra Chahal Virat Kohli Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan, Match 5 Cricket
Highlights
  • Fans laud Chahal for his fine on-field gesture
  • Chahal helped out Usman Khan after his laces had come undone
  • India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in the group match
