Asia Cup 2018, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Sri Lanka will look to bounce back from their embarrassing 137-run loss to Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2018 opener when they face Afghanistan in the second Group B match on Monday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Sri Lanka were completely outplayed by Bangladesh on Saturday and will need to beat Afghanistan to star alive in the tournament. Afghanistan, meanwhile, will be looking to start their Asia Cup campaign with a win, which will assure them a place in the Super Four. This will be the first Asia Cup 2018 match to be held in Abu Dhabi.

When will the Asia Cup 2018, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will be played on September 17, 2018.

Where will the Asia Cup 2018, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time does the Asia Cup 2018, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match begin?

The Asia Cup 2018, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will begin at 5pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2018, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match?

The Asia Cup 2018, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup 2018, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match?

The Asia Cup 2018, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)