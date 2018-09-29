 
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Asia Cup: Shikhar Dhawan Shares His "Best Moment" From India vs Bangladesh Final

Updated: 29 September 2018 15:30 IST

Shikhar Dhawan amassed 342 runs in five matches averaging an impressive 68.80.

Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the man of the series for his prolific run in Asia Cup. © Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the man of the series for his prolific run in the just-concluded Asia Cup 2018. The Indian opener amassed 342 runs in five matches averaging an impressive 68.80. However, in the final which India won by 3 wickets against their familiar rivals Bangladesh, Dhawan could only manage to score 15 runs on top of the order. After India lifted the trophy, Shikhar Dhawan shared a light moment with his son Zoraver and said that it was one of his "best moment" from the finale night. 

"Holding the trophy with my son #Zoraver was one of the best moments of the night. A great series, fantastic finals and #Asiacup stays with us. #teamindia #asiacup2018 #champions," Shikhar Dhawan said on Instagram. 

Shikhar Dhawan in the post-match press conference said that it was a fantastic tournament for him and he enjoyed his batting. "Yeah I enjoyed this tournament. Fantastic final. Good tournament for me, enjoyed my batting, and hope to continue the same way. I enjoy playing it in a cool and matured manner."

"I was playing more calmly this time, and I want consistency and elegance at the same time. Rohit and I keep switching the aggressor's role sometimes, and I congratulate him for having a fantastic Asia Cup too," Dhawan added.

India will next host the West Indies in the first of two-match Test series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

The Tests will be followed by five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

