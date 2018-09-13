Asia Cup 2018: Schedule And All You Need To Know About The Six-Nation Competition
The Asia Cup 2018 will see India and Pakistan face off again after a long time.
The 2018 Asia Cup will begin on September 15 and continue till September 28, with six teams participating in the biennial event. The tournament will be co-hosted United Arab Emirates (UAE) cities Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The six teams are divided into groups A and B. Group A consists of India, Pakistan and Hong Kong while Group B includes Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The top two nations from each group will enter the Super Four stage of the tournament. The top two teams in the Super Four section will advance to the final. Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the opening match at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday while defending champions India take on Hong Kong in their Group A clash at the Dubai International Stadium on September 18.
Complete schedule
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka | Group B | Saturday | September 15 (5 PM IST)
Pakistan vs Hong Kong | Group A | Sunday | September 16 (5 PM IST)
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan | Group B | Monday | September 17 (5 PM IST)
India vs Hong Kong | Group A | Tuesday | September 18 (5 PM IST)
India vs Pakistan, | Group A | Wednesday | September 19 (5 PM IST)
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan | Group B | Thursday | September 20 (5 PM IST)
Super Four, Match 1 | Friday | September 21 (5 PM IST)
Super Four, Match 2 | Friday | September 21 (5 PM IST)
Super Four, Match 3 | Sunday | September 23 (5 PM IST)
Super Four, Match 4 | Sunday | September 23 (5 PM IST)
Super Four, Match 5 | Tuesday | September 25 (5 PM IST)
Super Four, Match 6 | Wednesday | September 26 (5 PM IST)
Final | Friday | September 28
Rohit Sharma will be leading India in the Asia Cup as skipper Virat Kohli has been rested by The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after a gruelling 2-month long England tour.