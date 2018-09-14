 
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma Eyes Third Series Win As Captain
Updated: 14 September 2018 11:34 IST

Rohit Sharma will be leading India in the Asia Cup 2018 as Virat Kohli has been rested for the series.

Rohit Sharma will captain India in the Asia Cup 2018 in the absence of Virat Kohli. © AFP

Rohit Sharma will be leading India in the upcoming Asia Cup 2018 tournament in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli. India will open their Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong on September 18 following which they will lock horn with arch-rivals Pakistan on September 19. This is not the first time when Rohit will be captaining the Indian side. He was given the charge for the first time in 2017 when selectors rested Kohli for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka in 2017. Under Rohit's captaincy, India had clinched both the ODI and T20I series.

The 31-year-old, who made his international debut in 2007 in an ODI match against Ireland in Belfast, has 6,748 ODI runs under his belt at an average of 44.98, including 18 centuries and 34 half-centuries.

Rohit also has an impressive average as captain in ODIs. In three ODIs, Rohit has scored 217 runs at an average of 108.50. He scored an unbeaten 208 against Sri Lanka last year.

Rohit is the only player who has scored three centuries in T20Is and three double-centuries in ODIs.

The right-handed batsman achieved the feat for the first time on November 2, 2013 against Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru where he smashed the Australian bowlers out of the park in the series decider.

It didn't take him too long to score another double-ton.

The Mumbai born went berserk at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on November 13, 2014, against Sri Lanka and scored a whirlwind 264 off 173 balls to become the highest individual scorer in the 50-over format.

He notched up his third double century against Sri Lanka when he scored a belligerent 208 not out against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma will lead India's charge in the Asia Cup 2018
  • Virat Kohli has been rested for the Asia Cup 2018
  • Rohit averages 108.50 as captain of Indian ODI team
Asia Cup 2018: Jasprit Bumrah Hopes To Be At His Best In Challenging Conditions
Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni Returns To Action As Team India Departs For Tournament
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: From Rohit Sharma To Sachin Tendulkar, Here
Asia Cup 2018: Captain Rohit Sharma Enjoys Playing Video Game Ahead Of Six-Nation Tournament
Asia Cup 2018: India
