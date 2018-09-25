Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super Four: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming Online

After facing a humiliating 9-wicket defeat against arch-rivals India , Pakistan would want to make a mark when they face Bangladesh in their third and final Super Four encounter of Asia Cup 2018 at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be coming into this match with a narrow 3-run victory over Afghanistan. As far as batting is concerned, surprisingly Bangladesh seem to have the upper hand. Whereas Pakistan's batting line-up has not looked promising, except Shoaib Malik. Both the teams have been disappointing with their bowling attack. Pakistan bowlers could not manage to take any wicket in the game against India. The only wicket they got was of Shikhar Dhawan, but that was a run-out. This battle between two mercurial sides will be an interesting watch. The winner of this match will meet India in the final at Dubai International Stadium on Friday. ( Play fantasy league and win cash daily )

When will the Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super Four match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super Four match will be played on September 26, 2018.

Where will the Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super Four match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super Four match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does the Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super Four match begin?

The Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super Four match will begin at 5pm (IST).

Which TV channels will telecast the Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super Four match?

The Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super Four match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super Four match?

The Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super Four match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)