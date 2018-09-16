 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Mushfiqur Rahim Joins Virat Kohli, Younis Khan In List Of Highest Individual Scorers In Asia Cup

Updated: 16 September 2018 19:45 IST

Mushfiqur Rahim (144 off 150 balls) registered his career-best ODI score.

Mushfiqur Rahim Joins Virat Kohli, Younis Khan In List Of Highest Individual Scorers In Asia Cup
Mushfiqur Rahim scored his sixth ODI century in a match against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2018. © PTI

Mushfiqur Rahim played a whirlwind knock of 144 off 150 balls to dig Bangladesh out of a precarious position in the Asia Cup 2018 tournament opener against Sri Lanka on Saturday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Mushfiqur Rahim, en route his 6th ODI century, hit 11 boundaries and four sixes. By virtue of his century, Mushfiqur Rahim not only registered his career-best ODI score but also joined India captain Virat Kohli, former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan in the list of highest individual scorers in Asia Cup.

India captain Virat Kohli leads the list with 183 runs he scored against Pakistan in 2012. Younis Khan is placed second with 144 against Hong Kong in 2004. Mushfiqur is in the third place, followed by Shoaib Malik (143 in 2004 vs India) and Virat Kohli (136 vs Bangladesh in 2004).

"I thought I've been in great nick in the last one year and I was determined to score big runs in this tournament. I'm really happy that I'm able to contribute to my team's win," said Mushfiqur Rahim, who was adjudged player of the match.

Courtesy of Mushfiqur Rahim's superb hundred, coupled with Bangladesh's brilliant bowling attack helped them beat Sri Lanka by 137 runs. Chasing 262 for a win, Sri Lanka suffered a batting collapse with none of their batsmen showing intent to stay at the crease as they were all out for 124 in 35.2 overs.

For Sri Lanka, Lasith Malinga, whose last ODI was against India in a home series in September 2017, stole the limelight by returning with figures of 4/23. This was Sri Lanka's lowest ODI total versus Bangladesh.

While Sri Lanka play Afghanistan on September 17, Bangladesh will Afghanistan on September 20.

Comments
Topics : Bangladesh Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Team Mushfiqur Rahim Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match 1 Cricket
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mushfiqur Rahim (144 off 150 balls) registered his career-best ODI score
  • Mushfiqur Rahim scored his sixth ODI century
  • Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 137 runs
Related Articles
Nidahas Trophy Final, India vs Bangladesh: Dinesh Karthik
Nidahas Trophy Final, India vs Bangladesh: Dinesh Karthik's Last Ball Six Helps India Beat Bangladesh, Clinch Title
Nidahas Trophy: Rohit Sharma Stars As India Crush Bangladesh To Enter Final
Nidahas Trophy: Rohit Sharma Stars As India Crush Bangladesh To Enter Final
Watch: Mushfiqur Rahim Celebrates Bangladesh
Watch: Mushfiqur Rahim Celebrates Bangladesh's Win Over Sri Lanka With A 'Nagin' Dance
3rd T20I, Nidahas Trophy: Mushfiqur Rahim Pulls Off Record Bangladesh Chase Against Sri Lanka
3rd T20I, Nidahas Trophy: Mushfiqur Rahim Pulls Off Record Bangladesh Chase Against Sri Lanka
1st T20I: Kusal Mendis Stars As Sri Lanka Thrash Bangladesh By Six Wickets
1st T20I: Kusal Mendis Stars As Sri Lanka Thrash Bangladesh By Six Wickets
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.