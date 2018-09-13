 
Asia Cup 2018: Jasprit Bumrah Hopes To Be At His Best In Challenging Conditions

Updated: 13 September 2018 18:54 IST

The Asia Cup 2018 will be played in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 15.

Asia Cup 2018: Jasprit Bumrah Hopes To Be At His Best In Challenging Conditions
Jasprit Bumrah is currently number one ranked bowler in One Day Internationals. © AFP

With just over eight months to go for the ICC cricket World Cup, the upcoming Asia Cup 2018 is being termed as a great platform for the preparation ahead of the cricket’s showcase event. With five out the six teams involved in the Asia Cup being part of the World Cup 2019, the players are excited to part of the event as they will be pitted against the best in the region. Indian pace sensation and current number one ODI bowler Jasprit Bumrah, ahead of the start of the Asia Cup, shared his excitement on being part of the six-nation tournament. The 24-year-old pacer said that he looking forward to the tournament and hoping to give his best.

“Being at the top of the ICC rankings is a matter of great pride for me. We will be playing against some leading players and I know the conditions can be challenging but I’m hoping to be at my best,” Jasprit Bumrah was quoted as saying by ICC media release.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed termed the Asia Cup as a great opportunity for the team in the run-up to the World Cup. The skipper asserted that his team’s performance in tournament will help them access their preparation for the World Cup scheduled for next year.

“Half the teams who will feature in the World Cup are participating in the Asia Cup so it is a great chance for us to see where we stand. We have sweet memories of the ICC Champions Trophy last year but we have new challenges ahead,” said Sarfraz Ahmed.

The 2018 Asia Cup is scheduled to run from September 15-28. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the first match of the tournament. Defending champions India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, will play their first group match against Hong Kong on September 18.

The six-time Asia Cup winners will then face arch-rivals Pakistan on the following day.

