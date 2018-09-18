 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 18 September 2018 14:53 IST

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2018 clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday.

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
The India vs Pakistan match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. © BCCI

The intense rivalry between India and Pakistan will set the stage on fire when the two teams face each other in the Asia Cup 2018 clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday. The two teams are facing each other for the first time in the United Arab Emirates since 2006, the last of their regular matches which were also held in Sharjah between 1984-2000. The game is also the first between the sub-continent rivals since Pakistan thumped India by 180 runs in the final of the Champions Trophy at The Oval in June last year.

Out of the 12 Asia Cup matches played between the two teams, India have won six times (5 ODIs and one T20I) while Pakistan have won on five occasions. One match ended with no result.

When will the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan match will be played on September 19, 2018.

Where will the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

What time does the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan match begin?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan match will begin at 5pm (IST).

Which TV channels will telecast the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan match?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma Asia Cup 2018 Cricket Sarfraz Ahmed Shoaib Malik Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup Live Score: India Eye Massive Win Over Minnows Hong Kong
India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup Live Score: India Eye Massive Win Over Minnows Hong Kong
Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan, Head To Head: Advantage India In Matches With Arch-Rivals
Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan, Head To Head: Advantage India In Matches With Arch-Rivals
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan Preview: India Face A Stiff Challenge From Upbeat Pakistan
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan Preview: India Face A Stiff Challenge From Upbeat Pakistan
Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni Turns Mentor In Head Coach Ravi Shastri
Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni Turns Mentor In Head Coach Ravi Shastri's Absence
Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni Bats In Full Flow At Nets As India Gear Up For Pakistan Clash. Watch
Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni Bats In Full Flow At Nets As India Gear Up For Pakistan Clash. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.