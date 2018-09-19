Sania Mirza Has A Message For Social Media Trolls Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Clash

India and Pakistan clash in a highly-anticipated Asia Cup 2018 encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The clash between the two neighbours has once again made a lot of buzz. Indian tennis star Sania Mirza took the opportunity before the mouthwatering match to send out a message to social media trolls. "Soo less than 24hrs to go for this match,safe to sign out of social media for a few days since the amount of nonsense thts gonna b said here can make a 'regular' person sick ,let alone a pregnant one. Later guys!Knock yourselves out!BUT remember-ITS ONLY A CRICKET MATCH! Toodles!," tweeted Sania.

India and Pakistan last met in the ICC Champions Trophy final on June 18, 2017, at the Oval in London and India would like to forget that one in a hurry.

Pakistan scored what eventually was an insurmountable 338/4 with Fakhar Zaman chipping in with a fine century. India then faced some superb fast bowling from Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali and were also done in by Shadab Khan's leg-spin and the contest never got off the ground.

India, needless to say, would love to put that loss to rest and post a win but that would be easier said than done. Pakistan have emerged as one of the best-rounded limited-over teams in the business and India will have their task cut out.

India will be without their talisman Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the tournament. And without Kohli, chinks in India's armour were clear to see in their opening Asia Cup match against Hong Kong.

Not overawed by the task at hand, Hong Kong ran India close and gave them a mighty scare. Shikhar Dhawan scored 127 off 120 balls while Ambati Rayudu added 60 off 70 balls. But despite the great platform provided by the two, India lost their way and were restricted to 285 for seven.

In reply, a 174-run opening stand between Nizakat Khan (92) and captain Anshuman Rath (73) put Hong Kong in a brilliant position to pull off the impossible. However, like India, Hong Kong too failed to take advantage of their start and were pegged back by spin duo Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav while 20-year-old pacer Khaleel Ahmed, making his debut, also made his presence felt as India avoided a catastrophic loss.