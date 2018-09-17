Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

A formidable India will be aiming to make short work of minnows Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener on Tuesday before facing arch-rivals Pakistan on Wednesday. The match against Hong Kong will be an 'appetiser' before cricket junkies are treated to a lavish spread of main course which will be the Indo-Pak rivalry. In the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma will be leading the side.

Although Rohit and his colleagues won't want to take Hong Kong lightly, in reality the match will only be a pre-cursor or a glorified dress rehearsal before they take on an in-form Pakistan the very next day. In the searing Dubai heat, where the mercury has risen up to 43 degree Celsius, the primary aim for the Men in Blue would be to get their combination right before the big game.

When will the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong match will be played on September 18, 2018.

Where will the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

What time does the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong match begin?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong match will begin at 5pm (IST).

Which TV channels will telecast the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong match?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

