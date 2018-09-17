 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 17 September 2018 14:01 IST

A formidable India will be aiming to make short work of minnows Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener Tuesday before facing arch-rivals Pakistan on Wednesday.

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India will be aiming to make short work of minnows Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener. © PTI

A formidable India will be aiming to make short work of minnows Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener on Tuesday before facing arch-rivals Pakistan on Wednesday. The match against Hong Kong will be an 'appetiser' before cricket junkies are treated to a lavish spread of main course which will be the Indo-Pak rivalry. In the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma will be leading the side.

Although Rohit and his colleagues won't want to take Hong Kong lightly, in reality the match will only be a pre-cursor or a glorified dress rehearsal before they take on an in-form Pakistan the very next day. In the searing Dubai heat, where the mercury has risen up to 43 degree Celsius, the primary aim for the Men in Blue would be to get their combination right before the big game.

When will the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong match will be played on September 18, 2018.

Where will the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

What time does the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong match begin?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong match will begin at 5pm (IST).

Which TV channels will telecast the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong match?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Hong Kong Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni Lokesh Rahul Asia Cup 2018 Cricket
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong Preview: Team India Set For Hong Kong Dress Rehearsal Ahead Of Pakistan Clash
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong Preview: Team India Set For Hong Kong Dress Rehearsal Ahead Of Pakistan Clash
Asia Cup 2018: Excited Rohit Sharma Looking Forward To Pakistan Clash
Asia Cup 2018: Excited Rohit Sharma Looking Forward To Pakistan Clash
Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma Eyes Third Series Win As Captain
Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma Eyes Third Series Win As Captain
Asia Cup 2018: Jasprit Bumrah Hopes To Be At His Best In Challenging Conditions
Asia Cup 2018: Jasprit Bumrah Hopes To Be At His Best In Challenging Conditions
Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni Returns To Action As Team India Departs For Tournament
Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni Returns To Action As Team India Departs For Tournament
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.