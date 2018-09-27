 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 27 September 2018 12:29 IST

Bangladesh wrecked the prospects of an India-Pakistan summit clash with a gutsy performance.

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming Online
India will remain overwhelming favourites to win the tournament for a record seventh time. © AFP

India will be aiming to reassert their continental supremacy while an injury-hit Bangladesh will hope to shrug off stage fright when the two sides square off in the grand finale of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Friday.  A passionate Bangladesh turned out to be the party-poopers on Wednesday as they wrecked the prospects of an India-Pakistan summit clash with a gutsy performance despite losing key players to injury. On paper, India will remain overwhelming favourites to win the tournament for a record seventh time while Bangladesh will be hoping to be third-time lucky in a summit clash. (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

When will the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Final match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Final match will be played on September 28, 2018.

Where will the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Final match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Final match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Final match begin?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Final match will begin at 5pm (IST).

Which TV channels will telecast the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Final match?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Final match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Final match?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Final match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Bangladesh Cricket Team Asia Cup 2018 Cricket India vs Bangladesh, Final
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • A passionate Bangladesh turned out to be the party-poopers
  • Bangladesh will be hoping to be third-time lucky in a summit clash
  • On paper, India will remain overwhelming favourites to win the tournament
Related Articles
Asia Cup 2018: This Mashrafe Mortaza Stunner Might Be Catch Of The Tournament. Watch
Asia Cup 2018: This Mashrafe Mortaza Stunner Might Be Catch Of The Tournament. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.