Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan, Super Four: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming Online

The Indian cricket team will aim to maintain their unbeaten run in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 when they face Afghanistan in a Super Four clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 25. India have been unstoppable in the tournament as they have breezed past their opponents without much hassle except for their first match against Hong Kong. With a spot in Friday's final sealed, captain Rohit Sharma may want some of his untested middle-order batsmen to get quality time in the middle. Afghanistan, who are out of the tournament, will be playing for pride and hoping to upset the Indian side. ( Play fantasy league and win cash daily )

When will the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan, Super Four match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan, Super Four match will be played on September 25, 2018.

Where will the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan, Super Four match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan, Super Four match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan, Super Four match begin?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan, Super Four match will begin at 5pm (IST).

Which TV channels will telecast the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan, Super Four match?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan, Super Four match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan, Super Four match?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan, Super Four match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)