Hardik Pandya Wins Hearts By Giving His Father A Surprise Visit. Watch Video

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya came for some criticism for his below-par performance in the recently-concluded Test series in England that India lost 1-4 . Apart from a five-wicket haul and a half-century in the Trent Bridge Test, Hardik failed to make much of a contribution with either the bat or the ball in the five-match Test series. However, Hardik took to Instagram and shared a video of paying a surprise visit to his father that struck a chord with his fans. In the video, captioned as "when you surprise daddy, #seeinghimafter3month", Hardik can be seen waking up his father and greeting him with a warm hug. The expression on his father's face tells how happy he was to see his son.

This is not the first time that Hardik has surprised his father. In August last year, Hardik had gifted a Jeep Compass SUV to his father as he announced the news with a series of tweets.

An ecstatic and emotional father, took the phone said "I love you" to Hardik over the video call.

So glad to see his face lit up like thatthis is the guy who should get all the happiness in life and deserves all the credit, my dad! pic.twitter.com/G55mBHpraw — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 16, 2017

The Indian all-rounder was rested for the fifth and final Test, which India lost by 118 runs. Hardik Pandya, who returned home after the gruelling series against England, will join the Indian cricket team for the Asia Cup 2018.

In the Test series against England, Hardik mustered scores of 22, 31, 11, 26, 18, 52*, 4 and 0, while taking 10 wickets.

Hardik Pandya made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in July 2017, where he hit a 50 and picked up one wicket.

India will begin their Asia Cup 2018 campaign against Hong Kong on September 18 and will play arch-rivals Pakistan on the September 19.