 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Asia Cup 2018: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel And Shardul Thakur Ruled Out

Updated: 20 September 2018 14:54 IST

Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja and Siddharth Kaul have been called in as replacements.

Asia Cup 2018: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel And Shardul Thakur Ruled Out
Hardik Pandya suffered an acute lower back spasm during the India vs Pakistan Group A match. © AFP

India will be without the services of Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur for rest of Asia Cup 2018 with the trio being ruled out of the tournament due to injury. All-rounder Hardik Pandya suffered an acute lower back spasm during the India vs Pakistan Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Pandya was visibly in pain and had to be stretchered off the field. The incident took place in the 18th over (17.5) when he missed his footing in his follow-through.

Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja and Siddharth Kaul have been named as the replacements for the injured trio and will join the team on Thursday.

"All-rounder Hardik Pandya suffered an acute lower back spasm during the game against Pakistan and is undergoing treatment and assessment by the BCCI medical team. He will be unavailable for the remainder of the series. Deepak Chahar will replace Hardik Pandya in the squad," a BCCI statement said.

Meanwhile, like Pandya, Axar too suffered an injury during the India vs Pakistan encounter. The left-arm spinner injured his left index finger while fielding and following a scan it was revealed that he had a tendon tear.

Axar Patel will make way for Jadeja, who will join the team at the back of impressive performances with both the bat and ball in the final Test against England at The Oval, London.

Right hip and groin soreness has ruled Thakur out of the tournament. The pacer was part of the Indian playing XI for the match against Hong Kong but will take no further part in the Asia Cup with Kaul being called up as his replacement.

India's next Asia Cup assignment will see them take on Bangladesh in the Super Four stage on Friday.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Bangladesh Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Asia Cup 2018 Hardik Pandya Axar Patel Shardul Thakur Cricket
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur ruled out of Asia Cup
  • The trio to miss rest of the tournament due to injury
  • Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Siddharth Kaul have been called up
Related Articles
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Super Four: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Super Four: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Asia Cup 2018: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Praises India
Asia Cup 2018: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Praises India's Bowling Unit After Win Over Pakistan
Asia Cup 2018: High-Flying India Take On Gritty Bangladesh In Super Four Opener
Asia Cup 2018: High-Flying India Take On Gritty Bangladesh In Super Four Opener
Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni Brought Out The Bowler In Me, Says Kedar Jadhav
Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni Brought Out The Bowler In Me, Says Kedar Jadhav
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal's Fine On-Field Gesture During India vs Pakistan Goes Viral
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.