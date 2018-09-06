 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Asia Cup: Harbhajan Singh Slams Indian Selectors, Says "Different Rules For Different People"
Read In

Updated: 06 September 2018 12:39 IST

Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday took to Twitter and expressed surprise at the selectors' decision to not include Mayank Agarwal for the upcoming Asia Cup 2018.

Asia Cup: Harbhajan Singh Slams Indian Selectors, Says "Different Rules For Different People"
Harbhajan Singh expressed surprise at the selectors' decision to not include Mayank Agarwal. © AFP

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday took to Twitter and expressed surprise at the selectors' decision to not include Mayank Agarwal for the upcoming Asia Cup 2018. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday decided to rest India skipper Virat Kohli while handing over captaincy to Rohit Sharma for the Asia Cup, taking place barely four days after a gruelling tour of England. The 16-member squad will be led by Rohit Sharma, with Rajasthan left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed getting his maiden senior team call-up. Despite scoring more runs across formats than anybody in Indian domestic cricket and A team matches, Mayank Agarwal did not find a place in India squad for the mega tournament.

Surprised by Mayank Agarwal's exclusion, Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and wrote: "Where is Mayank Agarwal ??? After scoring so many runs I don't see him in the squad ... different rules for different people I guess."  

However, chairman of selectors MSK Prasad assured that his chance will come sooner than later.

"Mayank Agarwal has been fantastic and has been consistent in the last 10-12 months. He is just a step away and I am sure in due course of time he will get his recognition," he said.

"And he did well In all three formats in whatever opportunities he has got in domestic cricket. We will definitely look at it when we rest some of the senior players," Prasad assured.

Khaleel, a 20-year-old from Rajasthan's Tonk has played 17 List A matches, taking 28 wickets at an economy rate of 4.74. He is nippy with an ability to hustle the batsmen and Rahul Dravid has been mentoring him since the 2016 U-19 World Cup. He was with India A during the tour of England recently.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Harbhajan Singh Mayank Agarwal Cricket Asia Cup 2018
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Harbhajan Singh slammed Indian selectors
  • Shikhar Dhawan will be Rohit's deputy in the Asia Cup
  • Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav return to the India's ODI set up
Related Articles
Kerala Floods: Virat Kohli Urges People To "Stay Indoors", Thanks Army And NDRF For Their Support
Kerala Floods: Virat Kohli Urges People To "Stay Indoors", Thanks Army And NDRF For Their Support
India vs England: Remove The All-Rounder Tag From Hardik Pandya, Says Harbhajan Singh
India vs England: Remove The All-Rounder Tag From Hardik Pandya, Says Harbhajan Singh
India vs England: Harbhajan Singh Comes Down Hard On Ravi Shastri, Says Coach Must Speak Up
India vs England: Harbhajan Singh Comes Down Hard On Ravi Shastri, Says Coach Must Speak Up
India vs England: "Good Boy" Arjun Tendulkar Sells Radios At Lord
India vs England: "Good Boy" Arjun Tendulkar Sells Radios At Lord's, Gets Helping Hand From Harbhajan Singh
Twitter Trolls Harbhajan Singh Over Sreesanth
Twitter Trolls Harbhajan Singh Over Sreesanth's Hulk-Like Physique
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 03 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.