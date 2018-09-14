 
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Updated: 14 September 2018 16:46 IST

The first match of the Asia Cup 2018 will be played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Dubai.

Sri Lanka begin their Asia Cup 2018 campaign against Bangladesh. © AFP

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2018 on Saturday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh have been the surprise package in the last three editions of Asia Cup, reaching the final of the tournament on two occasions. However, with two new entrants to this year's edition, Bangladesh will do well to get out of the group stage. Bangladesh have been clubbed with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Group B. Meanwhile, following the exit of some big names, Sri Lanka's fortunes have declined dramatically and the tournament will serve as the perfect platform to win some pride back. Sri Lankan selectors have recalled fast bowler Lasith Malinga after a year in limbo and included him in their 16-member squad.

When will the Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be played on September 15, 2018.

Where will the Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time does the Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match begin?

The Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will begin at 5pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match?

The Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match?

The Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

