Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Bangladesh and Afghanistan have both already made it through to the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2018 and on Thursday will be playing for the bragging rights. The winner of the match will top Group B, which in reality doesn't amount to much with all teams playing each other in the Super Fours. Bangladesh and Afghanistan both registered emphatic wins over a dismal Sri Lankan team. While Bangladesh outclassed Sri Lanka by 137 runs , Afghanistan recorded their first win over the island country in ODI cricket with 91-run victory . Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi will play host to the final encounter in Group B. The two teams have met each other 5 times in ODIs with Bangladesh winning three of those encounters and Afghanistan two. The last time the two teams clashed, Bangladesh registered a big 141-run win in 2016 at Dhaka.

When will the Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan will be played on September 20, 2018.

Where will the Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does the Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match begin?

The Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will begin at 5pm (IST).

Which TV channels will telecast the Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match?

The Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match?

The Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)