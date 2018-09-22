 
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Super Four: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 22 September 2018 22:12 IST

Both Bangladesh and Afghanistan will play their second match in the Super Four after registering a loss in their previous match.

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan in the Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2018. © AFP

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan in the Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2018 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Both Bangladesh and Afghanistan will play their second match in the Super Four after registering a loss in their previous match. Bangladesh lost their previous match to India while Afghanistan suffered a defeat against Pakistan. Concerned over injury and the poor form of top-order batsmen, Bangladesh on Friday recalled the experienced Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes to bolster their squad for the ongoing Asia Cup. The inclusion of Soumya and Kayes came as Bangladesh were bowled out for a paltry 173 runs in their first Super Four game against India in Dubai.

When will the Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Super Four match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Super Four match will be played on September 23, 2018.

Where will the Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Super Four match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Super Four match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does the Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Super Four match begin?

The Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Super Four match will begin at 5pm (IST).

Which TV channels will telecast the Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Super Four match?

The Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Super Four match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Super Four match

The Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Super Four match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Highlights
  • Both Bangladesh and Afghanistan lost their previous match
  • Bangladesh lost their previous match to India
  • Afghanistan suffered a defeat against Pakistan
