 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Bangladesh Add Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes To Struggling Asia Cup Squad

Updated: 22 September 2018 00:03 IST

The inclusion of Soumya and Kayes came after Bangladesh were bowled out for a meagre 173 runs in their first Super Four game against India.

Bangladesh Add Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes To Struggling Asia Cup Squad
Soumya Sarkar was included in Bangladesh's Asia Cup 2018 squad. (File pic) © AFP

Bangladesh Cricket Board on Friday included Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes in their depleted Asia Cup squad. Bangladesh lost the services of opener Tamim Iqbal due to a wrist injury and since then, the top-order has been in poor form. "Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes have been included in the Bangladesh Asia Cup squad. They players will depart for the UAE tomorrow (Saturday)," AFP quoted a Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman as telling them in a text message. The inclusion of Soumya and Kayes came after Bangladesh were bowled out for a meagre 173 runs in their first Super Four game against India in Dubai, which they lost by seven wickets.

In their group matches, while Bangladesh won their opener against Sri Lanka by 137 runs, they were bowled out for just 119 runs to suffer an embarrassing 136-run loss against Afghanistan in their last group B match in Abu Dhabi.

In the absence of injured Tamim, the team's new opening pair Liton Das and Nazmul Hossain have failed to deliver a good start in either match.

Tamim was ruled out of the tournament with a broken wrist after he was hit by a bouncer from Suranga Lakmal in the opening match of the tournament against Sri Lanka.

Liton has scored only 13 runs in three matches while Nazmul, who made his debut against Afghanistan, made 14 runs in his first two matches.

Bangladesh face Afghanistan in their next match on Sunday.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : Bangladesh Cricket Team Soumya Sarkar Imrul Kayes Asia Cup 2018 India vs Bangladesh, Super Four - Match 1 Cricket
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bangladesh's new opening pair Liton and Nazmul have failed to deliver
  • Bangladesh lost the services of opener Tamim Iqbal due to an injury
  • Soumya Sarkar was included in Bangladesh's Asia Cup 2018 squad
Related Articles
Bangladesh Cricket Drop Six Players, Freeze Pay After Poor Year
Bangladesh Cricket Drop Six Players, Freeze Pay After Poor Year
Nidahas Trophy Final: Virat Kohli Lauds Dinesh Karthik For Last-Ball Heroics
Nidahas Trophy Final: Virat Kohli Lauds Dinesh Karthik For Last-Ball Heroics
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.