Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Asia Cup 2018: Rashid Khan, Hasan Ali Fined For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

Updated: 22 September 2018 17:18 IST

Rashid Khan, Asghar Afghan, Hasan Ali were fined 15 per cent of their match fees after being found guilty in separate cases.

Rashid Khan was fined for giving an inappropriate send-off. © AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday fined Afghanistan players Rashid Khan, Asghar Afghan and Pakistan's Hasan Ali for misconduct during the Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2018 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The trio were fined 15 per cent of their match fees, after being found guilty in separate cases by on-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Shaun George, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Anis-ur-Rahman.

"Hasan and Asghar were found guilty of breaching Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game", while Rashid was found to have violated Article 2.1.7, which deals with "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match," the ICC said in a statement.

"They have also received one demerit point each for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct in separate incidents during their Super-Four match in the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Friday," the statement added. 

Premier Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was fined for giving an inappropriate send-off to Pakistan's lower-order batsman Asif Ali, after he was dismissed for seven runs in the 47th over. Rashid Khan, who recently turned 20 was seen holding up a finger and staring at the batsman.      

Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan was found guilty for brushing his shoulder against opposition pacer Hasan Ali in the 37th over. 

Pakistan's Hasan Ali was fined for faking a throw at Afghanistan's top-order batsman Hashmatullah Shahidi in the 33rd over. 

Pakistan went on to beat Afghanistan by three wickets in the Super Four clash.

Afghanistan Pakistan Cricket Team Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super Four - Match 2 Cricket
