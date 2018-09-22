Asia Cup: Afghanistan Spinners Best In The World, Says Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by three wickets in a nail-biting Super Four encounter of the 2018 Asia Cup on Friday in Abu Dhabi. Chasing a tricky target of 258, Pakistan won the match with three balls to spare. Apart from Shoaib Malik ’s heroic effort with the bat that helped Pakistan cross the line, cricket fraternity hailed the superb bowling display by the Afghanistan spinners. Even, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed praised the opposition bowlers admitting that his team had difficulty against Afghanistan’s spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rehman. Sarfraz even went to the extent of labelling them as the “best spinners in the world”.

“We were shaken today. The way Imam, Babar and Shoaib played towards the end was fantastic, but to chase 250 in these conditions against the Afghanistan spinners who I think are the best in the world, you have to bat really well,” Sarfraz Ahmed was quoted as saying by icc-cricket.com.

Pakistan fielded miserably in the match against Afghanistan. Apart from dropping four catches, there were many misfields when Pakistan were bowling. Admitting to that the fact that fielding needs improvement, skipper Sarfraz said that the victory has given his team a lot of confidence. Pakistan skipper asserted also that his team will look to make amendments in the fielding department.

"We get confidence from the way we won today. As you know, the team has improved a lot on its fielding over the last few years, but today we didn't show that. Regardless, the team has been motivated by this performance," Sarfraz added.

Pakistan will clash against arch-rivals India in their next match of the Super Four in the Asia Cup. The men in blue defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in their first meeting of the tournament. Pakistan will look to settle the scores when they will lock horns with India on Sunday in Dubai.