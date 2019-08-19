 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Yuvraj Singh Hilariously Trolls Shoaib Akhtar For Comments On Jofra Archer

Updated: 19 August 2019 15:04 IST

Shoaib Akhtar had slammed Jofra Archer for walking away after felling Steve Smith with a short delivery.

Yuvraj Singh Hilariously Trolls Shoaib Akhtar For Comments On Jofra Archer
Yuvraj Singh made light of Shoaib Akhtar's comments with a hilarious remark. © AFP

Shoaib Akhtar slammed England fast bowler Jofra Archer for not showing Steve Smith "courtesy" after the Australian batsman was hit on his neck by a vicious bouncer from the Englishman. The former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar criticised Jofra Archer for walking away while "Smith was in pain". Steve Smith was struck by a short ball from Jofra Archer, timed at 92.4 mph (148.7 kph), on an unprotected part of his neck on Day Four of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. The right-hander collapsed to the ground face first and retired hurt after receiving on-field treatment. Yuvraj Singh, though, made light of Akhtar's comments with a hilarious remark.

Shoaib Akhtar, in his tweet, on Sunday stated that "I was always the first one to run to the batsman". While Yuvraj admitted that the Pakistani did check up on rival batsmen, he said Shoaib Akhtar's actual words were not those of comfort, rather a warning.

Steve Smith was later ruled out of the second Ashes Test on the final day. Cricket Australia announced on Sunday that Smith suffered a delayed concussion response to the blow.

"Steve has been closely monitored by medical staff overnight and this morning reported that after sleeping well, he woke with 'a bit of a headache and a feeling of grogginess'," said an Australian team spokesman.

Marnus Labuschagne, on the field as 12th man when play resumed on Sunday, became the first concussion substitute in Test history after Australia's request was approved by match referee Ranjan Madugalle.

In the end, the match ended in a draw with Australia 154/6 at the close, having been set a stiff target of 267 in 48 overs when England captain Joe Root declared after lunch on the back of Ben Stokes's unbeaten century.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Shoaib Akhtar Cricket India India Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steve Smith Lord's, London Lord's, London The Ashes 2019 England vs Australia, 2nd Test
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shoaib Akhtar had slammed Jofra Archer for not showing Smith "courtesy"
  • Steve Smith was hit on his neck by a vicious bouncer from Jofra Archer
  • Yuvraj Singh made light of Akhtar's comments with a hilarious remark
Related Articles
Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh's Case An Aberration, No NOCs For Indians To Play T20 Leagues
Yuvraj Singh Trolls Kevin Pietersen After Chelsea
Yuvraj Singh Trolls Kevin Pietersen After Chelsea's Loss To Manchester United
Yuvraj Singh-Led Global T20 Canada Team Refuses To Play Over Unpaid Wages: Reports
Yuvraj Singh-Led Global T20 Canada Team Refuses To Play Over Unpaid Wages: Reports
Yuvraj Singh Crashes Ben Cutting
Yuvraj Singh Crashes Ben Cutting's Interview With Fiancee Erin Holland - Watch
Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh's Bizarre Dismissal In Global T20 Canada Debut Game - Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.