Yuvraj Singh Hilariously Trolls Shoaib Akhtar For Comments On Jofra Archer

Shoaib Akhtar slammed England fast bowler Jofra Archer for not showing Steve Smith "courtesy" after the Australian batsman was hit on his neck by a vicious bouncer from the Englishman. The former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar criticised Jofra Archer for walking away while "Smith was in pain". Steve Smith was struck by a short ball from Jofra Archer , timed at 92.4 mph (148.7 kph), on an unprotected part of his neck on Day Four of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. The right-hander collapsed to the ground face first and retired hurt after receiving on-field treatment. Yuvraj Singh , though, made light of Akhtar's comments with a hilarious remark.

Shoaib Akhtar, in his tweet, on Sunday stated that "I was always the first one to run to the batsman". While Yuvraj admitted that the Pakistani did check up on rival batsmen, he said Shoaib Akhtar's actual words were not those of comfort, rather a warning.

Yes you did ! But your actual words were hope your alright mate cause there are a few more coming — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 19, 2019

Steve Smith was later ruled out of the second Ashes Test on the final day. Cricket Australia announced on Sunday that Smith suffered a delayed concussion response to the blow.

"Steve has been closely monitored by medical staff overnight and this morning reported that after sleeping well, he woke with 'a bit of a headache and a feeling of grogginess'," said an Australian team spokesman.

Marnus Labuschagne, on the field as 12th man when play resumed on Sunday, became the first concussion substitute in Test history after Australia's request was approved by match referee Ranjan Madugalle.

In the end, the match ended in a draw with Australia 154/6 at the close, having been set a stiff target of 267 in 48 overs when England captain Joe Root declared after lunch on the back of Ben Stokes's unbeaten century.

