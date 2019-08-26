 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Watch: When Cricket Fever Took Over Football Fanatics Inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Updated: 26 August 2019 15:18 IST

Cricket fever gripped fans inside the Tottenham Hotspur stadium ahead of the Premier League clash between Tottenham and Newcastle United.

Watch: When Cricket Fever Took Over Football Fanatics Inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Ben Stokes became a national hero for the second time in just over a month. © AFP

Ahead of World Cup 2019 many British media reports had claimed that cricket, little played in Britain's state schools, was slipping off the radar for young people and participation rates were falling sharply. In fact, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board's own research, just five percent of British children aged six to 15 list cricket in their top two favourite sports -- a figure that should strike fear into anybody with the long-term interests of the game at heart. However, a ray of hope appeared when England won their maiden World Cup title with a dramatic win over New Zealand in the final and that was bolstered on Sunday after Ben Stokes pulled off an Ashes miracle.

Ben Stokes became a national hero for the second time in just over a month when his astounding 135 not out saw England to an incredible one-wicket win in the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

Such were the manic celebrations in England that even the most ardent of football fans became overnight cricket lovers.

Ahead of the Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle, cricket fever gripped the fans inside the Tottenham Hotspur stadium as England closed in on an astonishing win over the visiting Aussies in the third Ashes Test.

Fans inside the stadium were seen glued to TV sets before kickoff and broke into wild celebrations as Stokes hit the winning runs.

England -- all out for a woeful 67 in their first innings -- were 286-9, still needing 73 more runs to reach a victory target of 359 when bespectacled No.11 Jack Leach walked out to bat to join Stokes at the crease.

Leach, however, held firm with World Cup final winning batting star Stokes's astonishing 135 not out seeing England complete their highest successful fourth innings chase as they squared the five-match series at 1-1.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Benjamin Andrew Stokes Ben Stokes The Ashes 2019 Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United Newcastle United Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Cricket fever takes over football fans in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Footabll fans were seen celebrating England's win in the 3rd Ashes Test
  • England beat Australia by 1 wicket to level 5-match series 1-1
Related Articles
Ashes Sponsors To Provide "Free Glasses For Life" To Jack Leach After Ben Stokes
Ashes Sponsors To Provide "Free Glasses For Life" To Jack Leach After Ben Stokes' Request
Watch: How Nathan Lyon Let The Ashes Urn Slip Out Of His Hands
Watch: How Nathan Lyon Let The Ashes Urn Slip Out Of His Hands
"Lost His Brain": Ian Chappell Slams Australia Captain Tim Paine For DRS Blunder
"Lost His Brain": Ian Chappell Slams Australia Captain Tim Paine For DRS Blunder
Fried Chicken And Chocolate Bars Fuel Ben Stokes
Fried Chicken And Chocolate Bars Fuel Ben Stokes' Ashes Fireworks
How Twitter Reacted To Ben Stokes
How Twitter Reacted To Ben Stokes' Heroics In Third Ashes Test
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.