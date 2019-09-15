 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

"Freak" Steve Smith Takes Incredible One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Chris Woakes. Watch Video

Updated: 15 September 2019 11:38 IST

Tim Paine described Steve Smith as a "freak" after he took a stunning diving slip catch late on to see the back of Chris Woakes.

"Freak" Steve Smith Takes Incredible One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Chris Woakes. Watch Video
Steve Smith took a sensational one-handed catch at second slip to send Chris Woakes packing. © Twitter

Steve Smith has been nothing short of exceptional with the bat in the ongoing Ashes 2019 series in England, helping Australia retain the Ashes urn. On Saturday, the former Australia captain showcased his brilliance in the field. Standing at second slip, Steve Smith leapt to his right to pull of a sensational one-handed catch to send Chris Woakes packing. After the end of play on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test, Australia captain Tim Paine described his top-scorer Steve Smith as a "freak" for completing the stunning diving slip catch late on.

"He's just a freak. We were actually chatting about it out there at one point about batsmen like him seem to always be in the game," said the Australian skipper.

"Cricketers like him, I think Stokes is the same, they're just in the contest and in the game all the time whether they are at slip or at point or with the ball or with the bat," he said.

"That's what makes great cricketers great because they're always in the contest, they're always aware of what's happening. It was a pretty special catch late in the day after he's been batting for seven weeks straight."

Despite Steve Smith's best efforts, England seized control on the third day of the fifth Ashes Test, building a massive lead of 382 runs.

With two full days of play to come and the weather in London set fair, the home side, on 313-8 in their second innings, appear certain to pull level at 2-2 barring a miraculous fightback from Australia.

World Cup winners England are aiming to restore pride in the final Test of the series even though Australia have already retained the Ashes urn.

Root has plenty of time to play with but will be wary of declaring too soon as India last year made 345 batting fourth at the Oval chasing 464.

The tourists came into the match hungry to wrap up their first series victory in England since 2001 after winning last week's fourth Test to take a 2-1 lead but look as though they will come up short.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith Tim Paine Christopher Roger Woakes Chris Woakes The Ashes 2019 England vs Australia, 5th Test Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • After excelling with the bat, Smith shows his brilliance in the field
  • Steve Smith took a brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss Woakes
  • Australia captain Tim Paine described Steve Smith as a "freak"
Related Articles
"He Got Me": Jonny Bairstow
"He Got Me": Jonny Bairstow's Fake Fielding Trick Works Like A Charm On Steve Smith. Watch Video
Steve Smith Unfazed By Burden Of Australia Run-Scoring
Steve Smith Unfazed By Burden Of Australia Run-Scoring
Steve Smith With Greatest Batsman Of This Generation: Somerset Cricket Trolls Australian
Steve Smith With Greatest Batsman Of This Generation: Somerset Cricket Trolls Australian
"Will Never Be In League Of Greats": After Steve Harmison, Another England Cricketer Lays Into Steve Smith
"Will Never Be In League Of Greats": After Steve Harmison, Another England Cricketer Lays Into Steve Smith
England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Jos Buttler Fifty Takes England To 271/8 At Stumps On Day 1
England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Jos Buttler Fifty Takes England To 271/8 At Stumps On Day 1
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 11 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.