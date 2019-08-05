 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Test Captaincy "Not On My Radar At The Moment": Steve Smith

Updated: 05 August 2019 17:28 IST

Playing for the first time after serving his ban, Steve Smith top-scored for Australia in both the innings with the scores of 144 and 142 respectively.

Test Captaincy "Not On My Radar At The Moment": Steve Smith
© AFP

Steve Smith, after announcing his Test return with back-to-back centuries in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston, dismissed the idea that he was eyeing Test captaincy at the moment. Smith returned to Australian Test team after completing a 12-month ban for his involvement in ball tampering scandal in South Africa last year. Playing for the first time after serving his ban, Smith top-scored for Australia in both the innings with the scores of 144 and 142 respectively.

"It (the Test captaincy) is certainly not on my radar at the moment," Smith was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Although Smith has served his ban, he is ineligible to hold any leadership position with the team till March next year.

Smith, who has impressed everyone with his batting, describing his role in the team said, "It's just about going out there and doing my job as a batsman and scoring runs".

While denying that he has not considered the captaincy role, Smith said that he tries to use his experience and pass on the inputs to the current captain Tim Paine.

"Of course, I'm experienced now and able to help in any way that I can," the former Australia skipper said.

"(Paine) knows I'm there to help him and give him some suggestions and things like that as much as I can," Smith explained.

"If I see something I'll always go to him and try and help for the betterment of the team," he added.

Meanwhile, after trailing in the first innings by 90 runs, Australia have given England a target of 398 runs to win the Ashes opener as they declared their innings for 487/7.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steve Smith Australia Australia Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Edgbaston, Birmingham Edgbaston, Birmingham The Ashes 2019 Cricket England vs Australia, 1st Test
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Steve Smith scored centuries in both innings of 1st Ashes Test
  • Smith scored 144 and 142 runs in first and second innings respectively
  • Australia have given England a target of 398 runs to win
Related Articles
Ashes 1st Test, Day 4: Steve Smith Ton Helps Australia Dominate England
Ashes 1st Test, Day 4: Steve Smith Ton Helps Australia Dominate England
"Steve Smith Better Than Virat Kohli": Former England Cricketer
"Steve Smith Better Than Virat Kohli": Former England Cricketer's Tweet Irks Fans
England vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Steve Smith Puts Australia On Top, England Face Uphill Task
England vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 Highlights, Ashes 2019: Steve Smith Puts Australia On Top, England Face Uphill Task
Watch: David Warner
Watch: David Warner's Brilliant Response To "Sandpaper" Chants From Edgbaston Crowd
Ashes 1st Test, Day 3: Australia Look To Steve Smith Again As England Take Charge
Ashes 1st Test, Day 3: Australia Look To Steve Smith Again As England Take Charge
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.