 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Steve Smith Says "Amazing" Feeling To Retain Ashes

Updated: 08 September 2019 23:51 IST

Steve Smith has scored an astonishing 671 runs at an average innings of 134.2, including three hundreds, despite missing the third Test at Headingley with concussion.

Steve Smith Says "Amazing" Feeling To Retain Ashes
Steve Smith said it "feels amazing" to retain the Ashes. © AFP

Steve Smith said it "feels amazing" to retain the Ashes after Australia finally ended a stubborn rearguard effort from England on Sunday to win the fourth Test by 185 runs. England, set a huge second-innings target of 383 to win, were bowled out for 197 following some spirited lower-order defiance, putting Australia 2-1 up in the five-Test series ahead of next week's finale at the Oval.

"It feels amazing to know the urn is coming home," former captain Smith told Sky Sports.

Smith has scored an astonishing 671 runs at an average innings of 134.2, including three hundreds, despite missing England's one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley with concussion.

"I've been here a few times when things haven't gone our way," he added. "This was always one to tick off my bucket list. It's extremely satisfying.

"We thought we would get our eight chances. I thought (Craig) Overton was exceptional but fortunately the boys got the job done.

"I am incredibly proud of how I have performed and what I have helped the team achieve."

Australia captain Tim Paine told the BBC he was overcome with emotion.

"The amount of work that's tried to go on in to retain the Ashes has been enormous and I'm really proud of this group and how we bounced back from Headingley," he said.

"The atmosphere, I was just saying to the guys, at every ground has been unbelievable. The noise they make here and the passion they have for cricket makes this moment all the more special.

"We're thrilled. This is what we came here to do, to take the Ashes home. We'll have a bloody good night tonight together and celebrate but we'll be back on deck next week. We want to win the Ashes 3-1."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith The Ashes 2019 Cricket England vs Australia, 4th Test
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Australia finally ended a stubborn rearguard effort from England
  • England were bowled out for 197 following a spirited lower-order defiance
  • Smith has scored an astonishing 671 runs at an average innings of 134.2
Related Articles
Steve Smith Is "Best Player I
Steve Smith Is "Best Player I've Seen", Says Australia Captain Tim Paine
Joe Root Says Test Defeat "Hard To Take" As Australia Retain Ashes
Joe Root Says Test Defeat "Hard To Take" As Australia Retain Ashes
Australia Retain Ashes With 185-Run Win Over England In 4th Test
Australia Retain Ashes With 185-Run Win Over England In 4th Test
Ashes: Steve Smith Proud To "Step Up" For Australia In Tough Times
Ashes: Steve Smith Proud To "Step Up" For Australia In Tough Times
4th Test: Pat Cummins Strikes To Leave Australia On Verge Of Keeping Ashes
4th Test: Pat Cummins Strikes To Leave Australia On Verge Of Keeping Ashes
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.