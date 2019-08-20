Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Test after failing to recover from the neck injury he suffered during the Lord's Test, Cricket Australia confirmed via a Tweet on Tuesday. Steve Smith was hit on his unprotected neck during the Lord's Test by a bouncer from England fast bowler Jofra Archer. The 30-year-old -- who has scored two centuries and 92 in his three innings in the first two Tests -- suffered concussion after being hit. "Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test at Headingley, with coach Justin Langer confirming the news after the batsman sat out Australia's training session on Tuesday," Cricket Australia announced on their website.

Smith, who fell to the ground, retired hurt after receiving onfield treatment. But after just 46 minutes away, Smith returned at the fall of the next wicket before he was lbw to Chris Woakes for 92.

Steve Smith became the first player to be substituted for concussion. He was replaced by Marnus Labuschagne after Australia's request was approved by match referee Ranjan Madugalle.

Smith has been in brilliant form in the Ashes 2019, scoring 142, 144 and 92 in his three innings so far. His run also saw him rise to No.2 spot in the ICC Test batting rankings, just nine rating points behind India captain Virat Kohli.

The third Ashes Test is slated to get underway from August 22 in Headingley, Leeds. Australia lead the five-Test series 1-0.