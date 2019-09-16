Steve Smith returned to Test cricket in the Ashes 2019 after serving a ban for the infamous ball-tampering scandal and proved he was still one of the best in the longest format. Steve Smith scored 774 runs at an average of 110.57, including three centuries and three fifties. His peerless run in the Ashes 2019 not only turned the English fans' boos into standing ovation but helped him achieve many records and milestones. Moreover, Steve Smith also consolidated his top spot in the Test rankings during the series.

With a total of 774 runs in Ashes 2019, Smith broke his previous record of most runs in a Test series in the 21st century. He had previously scored 769 runs against India in 2014-15.

From 2017 to 2019, Smith has registered 10 consecutive 50-plus scores against England, the most by any batsman against a single opponent. Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq previously held the record for scoring nine consecutive 50-plus scores against England from 2001 to 2006.

Smith also equalled former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar's tally of 774 runs in a Test series. Gavaskar scored 774 runs on his debut Test series against the West Indies in 1971.

The former Australia captain Smith joined an elite list after scoring over 700 runs in a series with Don Bradman, Gavaskar, Brian Lara, Everton Weekes and Gary Sobers.

Not surprisingly, Smith received the Compton-Miller Medal for becoming Australia's player of the series in the Ashes 2019.