Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have been selected for their first Test tour since the ball-tampering scandal as Australia announced a 17-man squad for the Ashes series in England on Friday. All three batsmen served lengthy bans for their roles in the infamous scandal in South Africa last year. Former captain Smith and his then deputy Warner were both given 12-month suspensions by Cricket Australia, while Bancroft was banned for nine months. Tim Paine will continue to lead Australia in the longest format of the game, while limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch failed to make the cut.

Aussie #Ashes squad:



Tim Paine (c), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner. pic.twitter.com/gz6XspryKG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 26, 2019

The five-Test series starts at Edgbaston in Birmingham on August 1, with holders Australia looking to win their first Ashes series in England since 2001.

"It has been a difficult task to reduce the 25-player squad here in Southampton down to 17 and those who have not made the final Ashes party are all desperately unlucky," national selector Trevor Hohns was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"However, that problem also highlights that we have a degree of depth to select from and that is a terrific positive.

"We have had excellent preparations for this series, with eight players from this squad forming part of the Australia A tour that has been in the UK for more than a month, six who took part in the ICC Cricket World Cup, and three who have been playing county cricket. It means the players are acclimatised and ready for the first Test."

Uncapped Michael Neser, the right-arm seam bowling allrounder, is one of the seven fast-bowling options in the squad led by world number one Test bowler Pat Cummins, alongside Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle as well as recalled all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

Matthew Wade and Marnus Labuschagne have also earned selection on the basis of their starring performances on the domestic level and on the Australia A tour of England.

Australia's Ashes squad: Tim Paine (capt/wk), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

Fixtures

August 1-5: First Test, Edgbaston

August 7-9: Worcestershire v Australians, Worcester

August 14-18: Second Test, Lord's

August 22-26: Third Test, Headingley

August 29-31: Derbyshire v Australians, Derby

September 4-8: Fourth Test, Old Trafford

September 12-16: Fifth Test, Oval