"Steve Smith Better Than Virat Kohli": Former England Cricketer's Tweet Irks Fans

Steve Smith's comparison with Virat Kohli popped up again as former England cricketer Rob Key on Sunday took to Twitter to share his opinion about who is the best among the two modern-day greats. Key called former Australia captain Steve Smith better than Indian skipper Virat Kohli. "That's official then. Steve Smith is better than Kohli," Rob Key wrote. Key's tweet came in after Steve Smith crossed the fifty-run mark in the second innings of the first Ashes Test after scoring 144 runs in the first innings. Soon after Key's tweet, fans started questioning the former England cricketer.

"Because u can't compare Root with him so use others name," one fan wrote.

"Yes in tests his record is far better !!!Don't tell him he is best across all formats , u know who is best," another fan tweeted.

"Steve smith is better than kohli, only with sandpaper not with bat," a fan reminded Rob Key of the infamous sandpaper incident.

In the international arena, Virat Kohli is currently leading the Indian team in the T20 format against the West Indies. On the other hand, Steve Smith is leading Australia's comeback in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Day four.

Notably, it was Smith who bailed Australia out in the first innings when they were reduced to 122 for eight. Smith's valiant effort with the bat helped Australia post a respectable total of 284 in the first innings.

Virat Kohli will be leading the Indian Test side later this month against the West Indies in a two-match Test series.