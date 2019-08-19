Sourav Ganguly credited the ongoing Ashes series for keeping the "Test cricket alive". Although the rain-affected second Ashes Test at Lord's ended in a draw on Sunday, it had all the necessary ingredients to entertain the spectators -- be it gritty batting by Steve Smith or fiery spells by Jofra Archer. The former India skipper took to Twitter to heap praise on the Ashes series -- the pinnacle of England-Australia rivalry. In his tweet, Ganguly also put the onus on other countries to raise their standards in the longest format.

"The" Ashes " series have kept test cricket alive .... upto rest of the world to raise their standards," Ganguly tweeted.

The" Ashes " series have kept test cricket alive .... upto rest of the world to raise their standards — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 18, 2019

Ganguly, who was known for his aggressive captaincy, got nod of his former teammate Harbhajan Singh.

Harbhajan claimed that the Test cricket standards can only be maintained if the teams are strong. He even went on to name the international teams which he thinks are strong. Harbhajan, famously known as Turbanator, picked four teams Australia, England, India and New Zealand as strong competitors in Test cricket.

Replying to Ganguly's tweet, the off-spinner wrote, "Standards can only be maintained if teams r strong but sadly apart from India australia England and May be NZ in NZ are the only strong team left in world cricket".

Standards can only be maintained if teams r strong but sadly apart from India australia England and May be NZ in NZ are the only strong team left in world cricket https://t.co/mF2ZJAYzSC — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 19, 2019

Australia, England and New Zealand have all started their World Test Championship (WTC). While Australia and England are playing each other, New Zealand are playing Sri Lanka away from home in a two-Test series.

Sri Lanka are currently on top of the WTC points table after collected 60 points by beating New Zealand. Australia, with a win and draw, are on second place with 32 points. England are at third spot with eight points.

India will start their WTC campaign with a two-Test series against the West Indies. The first Test will be played in Antigua from August 22.