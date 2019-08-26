Ben Stokes played an outrageous knock to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in the 3rd Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley on Sunday. Ben Stokes played an unbelievable knock of 135 runs (not out) to give the English fans plenty to talk about. While Ben Stokes was playing the knock of his life, England's women cricketers Sarah Taylor and Nat Sciver were playing in a KIA Women's Super League match in Guildford in Surrey. A video has emerged where the two players are seen celebrating their male counterparts' astounding victory in the middle of the match between Surrey Stars and Western Storm.

In the video, wicket-keeper batswoman Sarah Taylor can be seen going to the middle of the pitch and pumping her fist to celebrate England's Headingley Test victory with her captain Nat Sciver.

Sarah Taylor and Nat Sciver, in the middle at Guildford during a KSL match, on hearing England men have won the Test. pic.twitter.com/LlNWEy2mIh — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) August 25, 2019

Unfortunately for the duo, the Surrey Stars lost their match by 77 runs against Western Storm. Taylor (34) and Sciver (25) contributed the most runs for their side but failed to help them chase down the target of 172 runs.

With the loss, Surrey Stars are currently in fifth spot in the six-team tournament, with two wins from nine matches.

Surrey Stars will play their next match against Lancashire Thunder on Wednesday at the Stanley Park in Blackpool.