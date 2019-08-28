"Ben Stokes Greatest Of All Time": ICC Mocks Sachin Tendulkar Again, Fans Unhappy
Ben Stokes scored a sensational unbeaten century to guide England to an improbable one-wicket win over Australia in the 3rd Ashes Test.
Ben Stokes hit a stunning unbeaten century as England defeated Australia by one wicket in the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Sunday to keep their hopes alive in the series. Ben Stokes, who scored a heroic unbeaten 84 in the World Cup final in July, was once again termed the "greatest cricketer of all time" by the International Cricket Council (ICC), but Sachin Tendulkar fans did not like it. After England were crowned the 50-over world champions for the first time, ICC's official Twitter handle had posted a picture of Stokes with Tendulkar and captioned it, "The greatest cricketer of all time - and Sachin Tendulkar". On Wednesday, ICC shared the picture once again with caption, "Told you so". Just like the last time, ICC's tweet did not sit well with Tendulkar's fans. Although Stokes deserves all the accolades for producing one of the best Test knocks ever, he cannot be called the greatest cricketer ever, Tendulkar's fans believe.
Told you so https://t.co/b4SFcEVDWk— ICC (@ICC) August 27, 2019
Here are some of the reactions.
England, bowled out for just 67 in their first innings, needed 73 more runs to reach a victory target of 359 when last man, Jack Leach, came into bat on the fourth day.
But Leach held firm before Stokes, the batting hero of England's World Cup final triumph, hit the winning runs by flaying paceman Pat Cummins for a four that saw the all-rounder finish on 135 not out.
This was England's highest successful fourth-innings chase and the tenth highest in Test history.
A remarkable victory, which arguably surpassed their 1981 Ashes Test triumph at Headingley when they beat Australia after following-on - saw England level the five-match series at 1-1.