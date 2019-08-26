 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Michael Vaughan Requests UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson To Give Ben Stokes "His Knighthood"

Updated: 26 August 2019 19:25 IST

Boris Johnson, while contesting for the UK Prime Minister role, had said he would go to the maximum to give Ben Stokes "knighthood".

Ben Stokes displayed immense grit to rescue England to a historic victory. © AFP

Ben Stokes displayed immense grit to rescue England to a historic victory in the third Ashes Test against Australia on Sunday. Ben Stokes' whirlwind knock in the Ashes 2019 came after his World Cup 2019 final heroics, making his case stronger to receive the knighthood. According to a report in ANI, Boris Johnson, while contesting for the UK Prime Minister role had said he would go to the maximum to give Stokes "knighthood". Former England captain Michael Vaughan prompted the same after Ben Stokes' match-winning knock in the third Ashes Test via a tweet.

"We forget that @benstokes38 WON England the game with that 25 Over spell in the 2 nd Aussie innings ... The guy is a bloody freak ... Just give him his Knighthood now," Vaughan tweeted.

In the third Ashes Test, England -- all out for a woeful 67 in their first innings -- were 286-9, still needing 73 more runs to reach a victory target of 359 when bespectacled No 11 Jack Leach walked out to bat to join Stokes at the crease.

Leach, however, held firm with World Cup final winning batting star Stokes's astonishing 135 not out seeing England complete their highest successful fourth innings chase as they squared the five-match series at 1-1.

"There's nothing like being out there in the end and getting your team over the line. I didn't get nervous till we needed single figures, I didn't know what to do then," admitted Stokes.

Australia, who would have retained the Ashes had they won, missed a clear chance to run Leach out when Nathan Lyon failed to gather a throw and then paid dearly for squandering a review.

(With AFP and ANI inputs)

