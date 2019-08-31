 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Marais Erasmus, Kumar Dharmasena To Umpire In Remaining Ashes Tests

Updated: 31 August 2019 16:08 IST

Kumar Dharmasena was originally appointed as the TV umpire for the fourth Test match but will now stand on-field with Marais Erasmus in both the remaining matches.

Marais Erasmus, Kumar Dharmasena To Umpire In Remaining Ashes Tests
The Ashes series is currently tied at 1-1. © AFP

Marais Erasmus and Ruchira Palliyaguruge will join Kumar Dharmasena as the officiating umpires for the fourth and fifth Tests of the ongoing Ashes series between England and Australia. Dharmasena was originally appointed as the TV umpire for the fourth Test match but will now stand on-field with Erasmus in both the remaining matches, with Ruchira Palliyaguruge officiating as the TV umpire in both matches. The fourth Test will begin from September 4 at the Old Trafford while the fifth and final Test will commence from September 12 at The Oval. 

Some of the decisions in the first three games of the series came under the scanner with former players also calling for quality umpires over neutral ones.

The series is currently tied at 1-1. Australia won the first Ashes Test by 251 runs at Edgbaston in which Aleem Dar and Joel Wilson officiated as the on-field umpires while the second match, which ended in a draw at Lord's, had Chris Gaffaney and Dar as on-field umpires.

England squared up the rubber by winning the third Test by one wicket at Headingley and had Gaffaney and Wilson as on-field umpires.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article The Ashes 2019 Cricket England vs Australia, 4th Test
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Erasmus and Palliyaguruge will join Dharmasena as the officiating umpires
  • Dharmasena was originally appointed as the TV umpire for 4th Test
  • He will now stand on-field with Erasmus in both the remaining matches
Related Articles
England Great James Anderson Out Of The Rest Of The Ashes
England Great James Anderson Out Of The Rest Of The Ashes
Australia Star Steve Smith Dismisses Jofra Archer Threat
Australia Star Steve Smith Dismisses Jofra Archer Threat
Steve Smith Thought Of Phil Hughes After Being Hit By Jofra Archer Bouncer
Steve Smith Thought Of Phil Hughes After Being Hit By Jofra Archer Bouncer
Ben Stokes Was More Popular Than Taylor Swift During Headingley Knock
Ben Stokes Was More Popular Than Taylor Swift During Headingley Knock
"Ben Stokes Greatest Of All Time": ICC Mocks Sachin Tendulkar Again, Fans Unhappy
"Ben Stokes Greatest Of All Time": ICC Mocks Sachin Tendulkar Again, Fans Unhappy
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 114
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 27 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.