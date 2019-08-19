 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Mandatory Neck Guards "Not Far Away" After Steve Smith Felled By Jofra Archer

Updated: 19 August 2019 11:40 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Steve Smith, who collapsed to the ground face first after the vicious ball from Jofra Archer smacked into the side of his neck, was not wearing a neck guard.

 

Compulsory neck guards on helmets for Australian cricketers are "not far away", the national team's sports medicine chief said Monday after a sickening blow felled Steve Smith during the second Ashes Test. Australia have been at the forefront of pressing for better safety measures after the death of Phillip Hughes, who was hit on the base of the skull by a bouncer in a Sheffield Shield game in 2014. Following an independent investigation into the tragedy, Cricket Australia introduced new rules for concussion substitutes in domestic games.

These have now been adopted by the International Cricket Council and were used for the first time when Smith was replaced by Marnus Labuschagne on Sunday against England at Lord's after medics ruled him unfit to carry on.

The inquest into Hughes' death also recommended first-class players in Australia wear helmets made to British safety standards while batting against medium pace or fast bowling.

That included the use of specially designed neck guards, known as StemGuards.

But they are not compulsory and Smith, who collapsed to the ground face first after the vicious ball from Jofra Archer smacked into the side of his neck, in scenes reminiscent of the Hughes incident, was not wearing a neck guard.

He said afterwards they made him claustrophobic and uncomfortable.

Cricket Australia's sports science and sports medicine chief Alex Kountouris said it was only a matter of time before they became mandatory, revealing the International Cricket Council, Cricket Australia, the England and Wales Cricket Board, and helmet manufacturers recently completed a major review.

Player trials

"Helmet manufacturers did the right thing and came out with products (after Hughes' death). There was no real knowledge of the mechanism, what exactly they were trying to protect or stuff like that," Kountouris told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"But since that time we have done a lot of research. We actually have a pretty good understanding of that now. Beforehand, we didn't know the right equipment we were endorsing."

Now there was agreement on what the standard should look like, including the size and area that needs to be covered and the force properties it should have.

Kountouris said it would take about six months for manufacturers to complete the upgraded product, which then would be trialled by players.

"Obviously, at some point, we want to make it a requirement to wear but we want to make sure we have the right products -- we haven't seen what the products are at the moment," he said.

"When we get to that point, I think we'll be comfortable to say: 'Let's make it a requirement'. There is still a little time to go but we are not far away."

Peter Brukner, the former doctor of the Australian team from 2012-2017, said he was astonished that some top players still don't wear neck guards.

"I think it should be (mandatory)," he told The Australian newspaper.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steve Smith Phillip Hughes Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer The Ashes 2019 Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Compulsory neck guards on helmets for Australian players "not far away"
  • Australia have been at forefront of pressing for better safety measures
  • Steve Smith suffered a sickening blow to the neck during 2nd Ashes Test
Related Articles
Steve Smith Hopes To Be 100 Per Cent Fit For Headingley Test
Steve Smith Hopes To Be 100 Per Cent Fit For Headingley Test
Ashes: Australia Hold Out For Second Test Draw Against England
Ashes: Australia Hold Out For Second Test Draw Against England
Steve Smith Out Of Lord
Steve Smith Out Of Lord's Test, Marnus Labuschagne Becomes First Concussion Substitute In History
Ashes 2019: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Jofra Archer For Walking Away "While Steve Smith Was In Pain"
Ashes 2019: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Jofra Archer For Walking Away "While Steve Smith Was In Pain"
"Heart Skipped A Beat": Jofra Archer Reflects On Steve Smith Encounter
"Heart Skipped A Beat": Jofra Archer Reflects On Steve Smith Encounter
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.