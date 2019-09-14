 
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

"He Got Me": Jonny Bairstow's Fake Fielding Trick Works Like A Charm On Steve Smith. Watch Video

Updated: 14 September 2019 12:16 IST

Jonny Bairstow gave Steve Smith a mighty scare when the Australian was scampering to complete a run.

"He Got Me": Jonny Bairstow
Steve Smith was completely fooled by Jonny Bairstow as he was completing a run. © Twitter

Steve Smith yet again produced a fine knock, scoring a solid 80 -- his lowest total of a sensational Ashes series -- in Australia's first innings of the fifth and final Test at the Oval. Steve Smith has now amassed 751 runs, a sizeable chunk of the team's overall tally of 2,508 runs over the entire series even though he has missed three of the nine innings after being hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer. England have done all they can to get rid of the Australian early but to no avail. On Friday, Jonny Bairstow gave Steve Smith a mighty scare when the Australian was scampering for a run.

Bairstow positioned himself as if he was about to collect the ball, resulting in Steve Smith diving full length to get back into the crease. The ball, however, was no where near the English keeper and the former Australian skipper admitted later that he had been done in by Bairstow.

After the day's play, Smith was asked about the incident.

"He got me there, didn't he? Dirtied my clothes. He didn't say anything, I don't think but he got me. I didn't know where the ball was. Bloody thing. Faked it. He got me. I don't know what else to say," said Steve Smith.

Australian cricketer Andrew Tye, as well as some fans were quick to point out that England should have been penalised as per the new laws against mock fielding.

According to the MCC's new Law 41.5: "it is unfair for any fielder willfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball."

The umpires have the discretion to award five penalty runs if they determine that such deception is wilful.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith Jonathan Marc Bairstow Jonny Bairstow The Ashes 2019 England vs Australia, 5th Test Cricket
Highlights
  • Bairstow completely fools Steve Smith on Day 2 of 5th Ashes Test
  • Smith dived full length after Bairstow faked he was collecting the ball
  • A team can be penalised 5 runs for fake fielding
